DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Speaking at a session entitled ‘The New Age of Industrial Innovation’ at Dubai Future Week, Marc Carette, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), explored how artificial intelligence and smart technologies are moving from experimentation to factory-scale application.

Drawing on EGA’s experience, the keynote examined how Industry 4.0 can be embedded across complex operations to deliver measurable impact.

The session considered the shift towards smart industrial operations and the new human capabilities needed to work alongside advanced technologies.

“Increasingly, the more profound value that will be created from AI is actually when it moves from the screen towards the shop floor, ports, mines, electrical systems, the physical world. That’s where I think most of the value will come from AI in the future,” said Carette.

“We think the UAE will become the world’s test bed in this area. At EGA, we are determined to be a pilot for this. We see a lot of reasons why the UAE can do much more than just adopt these technologies, but could actually co-develop, implement, scale, and eventually even export this type of technology,” he added.

Carette revealed that EGA is launching Anode IQ, an AI-driven programme designed to optimise aluminium production by connecting data across the manufacturing process. The initiative aims to analyse how variations in raw materials, production temperatures and other operational factors affect efficiency, enabling AI-powered recommendations to improve performance and reduce electricity consumption.

He also outlined EGA’s Smelter of the Future strategy, which is being implemented in phases to integrate AI, robotics and autonomous technologies across its operations. The strategy begins with connecting industrial systems and improving data intelligence, followed by the introduction of robotics and autonomous vehicles to reduce the need for employees to work directly within smelter environments. Its longer-term objective is to establish interconnected, self-optimising operations managed through centralised control rooms, enabling greater automation and operational efficiency.

The keynote connected technology adoption with operational scale, workforce development and the UAE’s ambition to help shape the future of industry.