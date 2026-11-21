SHARJAH, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Scout Association organised a national celebration marking the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, with wide participation from scouts and cub scouts in an atmosphere reflecting pride in the nation and its achievements, while recalling the Union’s journey and the comprehensive development the country has witnessed under its wise leadership.

The celebrations began outside the association’s headquarters, where scouts and cub scouts gathered as the UAE national anthem played. The moment underscored their sense of belonging and loyalty to the nation and its leadership. It was followed by a programme of national and heritage activities that highlighted the Union’s values and principles and the younger generation’s pride in Emirati identity.

The programme featured a range of activities through which participants expressed their love for the UAE and pride in its flag. They also revisited milestones in the country’s journey to Union and took part in activities that highlighted solidarity, social cohesion, and the values established by the Founding Fathers and passed down through generations.

Nasser Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Emirates Scout Association, expressed his pride in the national occasion, describing Eid Al Etihad as an opportunity to reflect on the journey of a nation built on unity, solidarity and visionary leadership.

He said the celebration reflects the association’s commitment to instilling the values of good citizenship, loyalty and belonging among scouts and cub scouts.

Major General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Scout Association, said National Day embodies the highest values of unity and solidarity among the UAE people and reflects the country’s achievements and standing in various fields.

He highlighted the role of scouting and national activities in instilling responsibility, teamwork, and volunteerism in younger generations.