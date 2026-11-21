DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai has signed a cooperation agreement with Dar Al Ber Society to support patients who are unable to afford healthcare services. Under the agreement, medical treatment expenses at Tadawi Hospital will be covered for eligible patients, ensuring their access to essential healthcare services while easing the financial burden on them and their families.

The agreement forms part of Tadawi Healthcare Group's ongoing efforts to advance charitable and humanitarian initiatives by establishing effective partnerships with charitable organisations and institutions. These collaborations aim to facilitate access to medical treatment for vulnerable patients and provide them with the healthcare they need, reflecting the Group's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to making a lasting, positive difference in the lives of patients and their families.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, and Marwan Ibrahim Al Nasser, Chairman and Managing Director of Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai.

Abdullah Al Falasi emphasised the importance of the agreement in strengthening the Society's efforts to support patients in need and provide the assistance required to access medical treatment. He noted that collaboration with healthcare institutions is essential to expanding the reach of humanitarian initiatives and maximising their impact.

He said: "Dar Al Ber Society places great importance on supporting patients whose financial circumstances prevent them from accessing the medical treatment they need. Guided by our humanitarian mission to extend a helping hand to the most vulnerable members of society, this agreement with Tadawi Group represents a significant step towards strengthening collaboration between charitable organisations and the healthcare sector, bringing together efforts to alleviate the suffering of patients and their families and giving them the opportunity to receive the medical care they need."

For his part, Marwan Ibrahim Al Nasser said the agreement builds on the Group's longstanding approach to supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives and strengthening cooperation with community organisations to provide healthcare services to patients facing financial hardship.

He said, "At Tadawi Group, we believe our responsibility extends beyond delivering medical services to supporting patients whose financial circumstances prevent them from receiving the treatment they need. With this in mind, we are committed to expanding our partnerships with charitable and humanitarian organisations, enabling us to reach as many beneficiaries as possible and provide meaningful support that helps ease their suffering and improve their quality of life."

He added, "Our partnership with Dar Al Ber Society reflects our continued commitment to initiatives that place people's health and dignity at the forefront of our priorities. We firmly believe in the importance of bringing together the efforts of healthcare providers and charitable organisations to reinforce the values of solidarity and compassion that are deeply rooted in UAE society."

The agreement underscores the vital role of community partnerships in addressing the barriers that prevent some patients from accessing healthcare. By combining the medical expertise and capabilities of healthcare institutions with the humanitarian role of charitable organisations, such partnerships help extend healthcare support to more people while reinforcing the values of solidarity, compassion and community cohesion.