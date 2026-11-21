DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The annual Conference on Joint Diseases and Rheumatism, organised by the Emirates Rheumatology Society of the Emirates Medical Association, kicked off today in Dubai with the participation of more than 200 doctors, researchers, and healthcare specialists from inside and outside the UAE.

In her opening speech, Dr. Shamma Al Nokhatha, President of the Emirates Rheumatology Society and President of the Conference, said that this year's conference coincides with Dubai Future Week, held under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in a city that has made innovation and future-making its approach.

She added: "Today, in the specialty of joint diseases and rheumatism, we are witnessing rapid developments in early diagnosis, precision medicine, modern therapies, and artificial intelligence. Our ambition is not merely to keep pace with this progress, but to be active partners in shaping the future of this specialty and advancing patient care, in line with the directives of our wise leadership."

She explained that the conference, which will continue over three days, has become a scientific platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge, reviewing the latest developments in the field of joint diseases and rheumatism, and strengthening scientific cooperation at the regional and international levels, contributing to the development of diagnostic and treatment methods and improving the quality of healthcare provided to patients.

More than 50 speakers, including local, regional, and international experts and specialists, are participating in the conference. The scientific program covers a wide range of topics related to rheumatic diseases in adults and children, including the latest developments in the treatment of arthritis, lupus, and other autoimmune diseases.

The sessions also highlight advanced immunotherapies and innovative approaches to improving patient care.

Dr. Shamma affirmed the Society's continued commitment to developing and advancing the rheumatology specialty in the region, noting that the Society's history is rich with achievements in promoting medical education, professional development, and international scientific cooperation, contributing to raising the level of healthcare provided to rheumatism patients in the UAE and the region.

She expressed her sincere appreciation to the members of the Society's Board of Directors and the Scientific Committee for their support and continuous efforts that have contributed to the development of the Society and its activities, while also commending the continued support provided by the pharmaceutical companies sponsoring the conference and their contribution to supporting the Society's scientific and educational activities.

Dr. Shamma Al Nokhatha, accompanied by Marwan Ibrahim Nasser, Chairman of the Board of Tadawi Healthcare Group, and attendees, inaugurated the exhibition accompanying the conference, where they listened to a detailed explanation of the diagnostic devices and therapeutic medicines presented by the exhibiting companies.

For her part, Dr. Dina Ahmed, Secretary General of the Society, said that artificial intelligence has entered the field of joint diseases and rheumatism extensively, in diagnosis, data analysis, and sometimes in prescribing the appropriate medication for each patient.

She indicated that the Society cooperates in the field of research with several prestigious entities in the Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, in addition to other international entities, including the United Kingdom, stressing that the conference will review the latest developments in treatments, medical technologies, and health solutions related to rheumatic diseases.

She pointed out that the specialized training workshops held ahead of the conference on Friday focused on enhancing the clinical and practical skills of the participants, and developing diagnostic and treatment methods, contributing to improving the quality of healthcare provided to patients.