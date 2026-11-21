AL AIN, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the 2nd Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) will take place from 25-29 November 2026 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

The exhibition returns to Al Ain Region following the success of its inaugural edition last year, which attracted 116,617 visitors and 873 exhibitors and brands from 12 countries, across an exhibition area spanning 24,000 square metres.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the event’s second edition will feature 14 specialised sectors, including hunting and camping equipment, recreational vehicles, falconry, equestrian sports, hunting and safari tourism, environmental conservation, arts and handicrafts, camels, Arabian saluki dogs, veterinary products and services, and hunting and shooting equipment.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition continues to record growth across various performance indicators, reflecting increasing interest in specialised events that celebrate the UAE’s cultural heritage.

“Organising this exhibition reflects our commitment to preserving national heritage and passing it on to future generations, while strengthening Al Ain’s position as a leading destination for cultural and heritage tourism. It also supports sustainable economic and social development, diversifies the region’s tourism offerings and leisure experiences, and further establishes its position as a destination for specialised exhibitions and events.”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the 2026 exhibition will offer a diverse programme combining cultural heritage and interactive experiences, with the participation of leading specialised exhibitors. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the traditions of hunting, equestrian sports and falconry, while discovering the latest products and innovations across these sectors, in an experience that brings together the authenticity of heritage and advancements in modern practices and technologies.

The exhibition will further strengthen Al Ain as a prominent heritage tourism destination by showcasing its cultural assets and longstanding traditions, while attracting hunting, equestrian and falconry enthusiasts from across the UAE and beyond, promoting cultural exchange and highlighting the deep-rooted connection between these traditional pursuits and Emirati identity.

The exhibition programme will feature a range of daily heritage and family-friendly activities, including roaming Al Ayyala performances, a petting zoo presented by Al Ain Zoo, interactive bird and reptile shows offering photo opportunities, and Arabian saluki dog workshops.

Visitors will also be able to experience the traditional Hadheera and hospitality area, alongside the Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition, organised in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

These activities will provide visitors of all ages with opportunities to discover Emirati heritage and traditional lifestyles firsthand, while enjoying a variety of cultural and heritage experiences.