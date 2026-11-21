ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s representative AA Lahab, carrying the colours of owner Nayel Rashed Saif Al Shamsi, was crowned champion of the eighteenth leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, staged on Friday evening at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in the Saudi capital Riyadh before a notable crowd, as part of the 33rd Edition calendar of the series.

The series is staged with the support of the UAE leadership with the aim of developing the Arabian horse racing industry, supporting owners and breeders, encouraging them to acquire and breed Arabian horses, and elevating the standing of the breed across the world.

AA Lahab produced a strong performance throughout, holding a prominent position among the leaders before asserting his superiority on entering the home straight. He maintained his advantage despite the efforts of the filly Bouchra to close the gap inside the final metres, crossing the line first to take the Saudi leg of the Cup.

The Cup race was staged as race 10 on the evening’s card at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, run over 1,800m on dirt with Group 3 status, and contested by 22 of the leading purebred Arabians aged four years and upwards, representing the most prominent studs and stables.

AA Lahab, by Burning Sand out of Al Malak Al Waheed and owned by the UAE’s representative Nayel Rashed Saif Al Shamsi, is trained by Burjas Al Nasser and was ridden by Mohammed Al Dahham. He covered the trip in a time of 2:05.70.

The filly Bouchra, owned by Khaled Salem Mohammed Al Luhaibi, trained by Ahmed Al Shaya and ridden by Abdullah Al Hussain, finished second. Saloum Al Khalediah, owned by the Sons of Saqr Abdullah Saad Al Arifi, trained by Mohammed Al Kharraz and ridden by Abdullah Al Rashidi, took third, with Mutwakel Al Khalediah fourth and Nerihaz fifth.

The race was attended by Prince Salman bin Abdullah bin Salman bin Mohammed Al Saud, Chief Executive Officer of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, and Matar Salem Ali Marran Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who together presented the prizes to the winners, alongside Saeed Al Muhairi, representative of the Higher Organising Committee.

With the Saudi leg complete, the Cup now turns to its nineteenth and final round of the 33rd Edition, hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt on 29 November 2026, following a run of successes recorded across Arab, European and American racecourses.