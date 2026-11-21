DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’ from 18 to 21 November, hosted ‘Confessions of an Entrepreneur’, a panel on building and scaling a business in Dubai.

Moderated by John Katsos, Professor at the American University of Sharjah, the session brought together Rami Tabbara, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Stake, a digital fractional real estate investment platform, and Rajneel Kumar, Co-founder of Rentify. The discussion covered Dubai’s role as a base for international expansion and how the two companies plan to use AI and property data to develop new services.

Tabbara pointed to Dubai’s forward-thinking regulation and digitally savvy population as advantages for technology companies looking to expand internationally. “Everyone talks about going to markets and scaling but if you realise that if you're able to build a good tech platform in Dubai and be successful at it, you can conquer the world,” he said.

During the session, Stake announced a new AI-powered investment offering that was scheduled to launch during Dubai Future Week. Its longer-term plans include using AI to help customers find property investments worldwide based on personal goals such as saving for a child’s education or a wedding. Stake also aims to become a global real estate banking platform through which customers could invest internationally, borrow against their property investments and make payments using a Stake card.

Rentify outlined plans to introduce digital property passports within three years. Kumar compared the passports to a vehicle’s service history. Each would bring together records of maintenance, repairs and previous issues, giving prospective buyers and tenants a clearer picture of a property before they decide whether to buy or rent it.

Over the next decade, Rentify aims to extend its data technology beyond residential property, with storage facilities and car parks among the assets it could cover. Looking further ahead, Kumar compared physical AI to the early days of analytics, when people were beginning to see what they could do with data. “Ten years from now, robots around everything that you do would become commonplace. It's just not strange anymore; it's just around you,” he said.

The founders’ plans illustrated two ways businesses can grow from Dubai, by reaching customers in new markets and by applying their technology to new types of assets.