DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Does the future have a colour? With this enquiry in mind, Pantone, best known for the Pantone Matching System (PMS), collaborated with the Museum of the Future as part of Dubai Future Week 2026, to extend an open invitation to the public to interact with colour at The District, explore its expressive potential, and imagine what the future might look like.

The question may appear straightforward; however, it invites deeper contemplation regarding how we envision the future, the values and emotions we associate with it, and how imagination and creativity can lend visual form to abstract concepts, thereby enabling everyone to participate in imagining tomorrow.

The experience invites visitors to experiment with colour and articulate their visions and perceptions. Every participant thus becomes an active contributor to a creative dialogue centred on the world we aspire to build.

One participant may envision the future in the tones of nature, symbolising a more sustainable world, whereas another might imagine it in vibrant hues reflecting optimism and progress; others still may select unconventional shades evoking transformations yet to be experienced.

Through this engagement with colour, perceptions evolve into an accessible medium for expressing visions of the future, transforming the act of imagining tomorrow into an inclusive, creative endeavour open to all segments of society.

Ultimately, the significance of the experience lies not in arriving at a single definitive answer, but in the dialogue it fosters, engaging the public in a dedicated space to share their own visions of tomorrow.