DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) have signed a collaboration agreement during Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by DFF from 18 to 21 November, to strengthen their scientific and research collaboration.

The goals of the collaboration include developing joint projects in artificial intelligence (AI) and related emerging technologies, driving innovation, advancing scientific knowledge, and leveraging research and development outputs to support the development of solutions and practical applications.

Khalifa AlQama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at DFF, said, “This agreement embodies our commitment at Dubai Future Foundation to building strategic partnerships with leading academic and research institutions. It fast-tracks efforts to turn scientific research findings into practical applications that support future foresight, enable the development of pioneering solutions, enhance Dubai’s competitiveness, and advance its role as a leader in adopting breakthrough technologies.”

Professor Ian Reid, Acting Vice Provost of Research and Senior Director of Research Administration at MBZUAI, said, “DFF and MBZUAI have a shared commitment to the development and deployment of sovereign AI capability within the Emirates, in areas of national importance such as environmental technologies, health and life sciences, and in physical AI and robotics.

This collaboration builds on that shared mission, and with our mutual strength in robotics and physical AI we see these areas as a natural starting point. Researchers at MBZUAI are building sovereign world models, and the conjunction of world models and physical AI will allow a robot to imagine a range of potential outcomes of its actions and plan and interact in a much more intelligent and natural manner, paving the way for effective, safe, and flexible robotics.”

The DFF-MBZUAI collaboration aims to bridge the gap between scientific research and practical applications, in order to develop AI-driven solutions, leverage research and technical expertise, explore new opportunities for innovation, and advance future technologies.

The agreement enables the two parties to collaborate on drafting and publishing research papers, technical studies, and use cases that highlight the latest innovative technologies. This includes proofs of concept, subject to mutually agreed arrangements for each project and the agreement’s publication provisions.

Furthermore, the agreement provides a structured framework to govern collaboration on joint research projects, manage their deliverables, and address the associated intellectual property rights. This supports the advancement of scientific knowledge and the potential use of research findings in future applications.

The agreement covers a period of three years, establishing a joint framework for identifying, developing, and executing research projects. It capitalises on the scientific capabilities, technical resources, and specialised expertise of both entities to conduct internationally competitive applied research in areas of mutual interest.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will form a joint R&D steering committee responsible for the overall supervision of collaborative research activities. The committee will evaluate proposed projects and prioritise them based on their technical and commercial potential, as well as their alignment with DFF’s research and development requirements.

Bringing together two representatives from each entity, the committee will guide the trajectory of research collaborations and pinpoint high-priority opportunities. Doing so ensures that the research and technical capabilities of both parties are fully leveraged to develop joint projects that deliver significant scientific and practical value.

The scope of collaboration also includes drafting action plans for research projects, outlining their scope and execution requirements, and tracking progress, results, and lessons learned. Additionally, the agreement fosters the active exchange of technical and scientific knowledge and expertise between specialised working groups.

Collaborating with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence reflects Dubai Future Foundation’s commitment to strengthening the Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) ecosystem. By building partnerships with specialised academic and research institutions, DFF actively supports Dubai’s efforts to develop future technologies, deploy them to create novel solutions, and drive forward the knowledge-based economy through advanced research and scientific cooperation.

Dubai Future Week features a robust, action-packed agenda, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, inspiring debates, challenges and competitions, pitch platforms, exhibitions, immersive future experiences, closed-door meetings, and offstage activations.