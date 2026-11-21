ANKARA, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, House of Wisdom continues to strengthen its international cultural partnerships, fostering the exchange of expertise in heritage preservation and the presentation of cultural legacy to new generations.

As part of these efforts, House of Wisdom participated in the 2026 International Conference on Museology, held at the Presidential Library of the Nation in Ankara on 17 and 18 November, at the invitation of Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The conference brought together Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism, and leading experts and specialists from museums and cultural institutions around the world.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom, presented the cultural partnership between the UAE and Türkiye at the conference, highlighting the exhibition Rumi: 750 Years of Absence… Eight Centuries of Presence, hosted by House of Wisdom in Sharjah in 2024 in partnership with Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Mevlana Museum in Konya.

Al Aqroubi outlined the partnership’s development, which began with H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture, visiting the Mevlana Museum in Konya. It led to an exceptional exhibition of 17 rare historic artefacts, shown outside Türkiye for the first time, presenting Rumi’s legacy through a blend of authentic historic objects and contemporary display techniques.

Al Aqroubi stressed that the significance of this experience went beyond the success of the exhibition, offering a model of what international partnerships can achieve when built on mutual trust, complementary expertise and a shared cultural vision.

“House of Wisdom views exhibitions not simply as spaces to display history, but as opportunities to rediscover it and foster dialogue across cultures and generations. Our experience with Turkish institutions has shown that genuine cultural cooperation extends beyond an exhibition’s closing, continuing through the relationships we build, the knowledge we exchange and the new opportunities we create together,” she said.

On the sidelines of the conference, the House of Wisdom delegation visited Rami Library in Istanbul to learn about its approach to repurposing heritage sites as vibrant cultural and knowledge centres, and explore opportunities for future cooperation in exhibitions, knowledge-sharing and cultural programmes.

Rami Library is a notable example of heritage-led regeneration. Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism transformed Ottoman military barracks dating back more than two centuries into one of Europe’s largest libraries, preserving their architectural and historical identity while reintegrating the site into the fabric of community life.

The project went beyond restoring a historic building and converting it into a library. It revitalised the wider site, creating a public space that brings together knowledge, culture, nature and community engagement. With reading and research facilities, exhibitions, cultural activities and open green spaces, the library has become a destination for people of all ages, reflecting a contemporary vision of libraries as living institutions that enhance quality of life and strengthen communities’ connection with their cultural heritage.

The library’s achievement has received international recognition, with Rami Library securing first place globally in the Large Projects category of the 2026 IFLA Green Library Award, presented by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA). The award recognised its success in combining historic heritage preservation, environmental sustainability and community benefit.

Al Aqroubi praised the experience, stressing that the true value of cultural projects lies not only in preserving historic buildings, but also in bringing them back to life and giving them a renewed role in serving people and communities.

“What distinguishes Rami Library is that it has done more than preserve the memory of a place; it has given that memory a new lease of life. This is the essence of sustainable cultural investment: preserving our heritage while making it an active part of our present and our future generations’ lives,” she said.

Ramazan Aktemur, Deputy Director of Rami Library, said, “We were pleased to welcome the House of Wisdom delegation to Rami Library. The visit provided an opportunity to introduce the library, its collections and activities, and to exchange perspectives on our respective experiences in the cultural and knowledge sectors. We look forward to building on this engagement by exploring opportunities for future cooperation and launching joint initiatives that promote the exchange of expertise and strengthen the role of libraries in serving the community.”

The visit also included discussions on opportunities for cooperation between House of Wisdom and Rami Library, particularly in hosting cultural exhibitions and exchanging expertise, with a view to strengthening knowledge exchange between Sharjah and Türkiye.

House of Wisdom’s participation reflects its continued commitment to building international partnerships that extend beyond exhibitions and temporary events, fostering long-term cultural and knowledge exchange and reinforcing the role of cultural institutions in preserving human heritage, enriching the present and shaping the future.