AL AIN, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge gets underway in Al Ain on Sunday, November 22nd, with a full day of sport, public activities and rally raid atmosphere bringing the world’s leading competitors together ahead of the deciding round of the FIA and FIM World Rally Raid Championships.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region. The event is organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organisation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The first competitive action comes at Wadi Al Masoudi, where FIM motorcycle riders will tackle the Qualifying Stage, a seven-kilometre loop through the small dunes in front of spectators.

Short in distance but significant in consequence, the qualifying stage will allow riders to select their starting positions for Monday’s first of five stages. In rally raid, that choice can matter immediately. Riders opening the route must navigate without tracks from competitors ahead, while those starting later may have more visible references through the dunes.

For the FIA car crews, Sunday follows a different rhythm. Rather than contesting the qualifying stage, they will take part in shakedown between 12:00 and 16:00, giving teams the opportunity to complete final running with their competition cars before the rally begins in earnest.

Wadi Al Masoudi gives the opening day a distinctly local significance.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge brings that connection into a new era. On Sunday, a place long associated with Al Ain’s own motoring culture will welcome the world’s leading rally raid riders, bringing World Championship motorsport to a landscape where the city’s relationship with cars, motorcycles and the desert has deep local roots.

The Al Ain Municipality Service Park Fan Village will be open to the public throughout Sunday, with the bivouac accessible from 09:00 until midnight.

Spectators will be able to experience the atmosphere of a World Championship rally at close quarters, with vehicle displays and motorsport-related exhibits forming part of a programme that brings together contemporary 4x4s, competition machinery and some remarkable pieces of regional rally history.

Spectators will also have the opportunity to see some of Toyota’s best known 4x4s up close at the Fan Village, including the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, one of the latest additions to the brand’s UAE lineup. Its rugged proportions and distinctive off-road character will sit naturally among the rally machinery gathered in the bivouac, in a display presented by Toyota UAE.

The display will also reach back into the history of rallying in the region. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President and former rally star, has loaned the organisers several important cars from his personal collection for the occasion. The display also features two very special cars from Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s private collection which are emblematic of his illustrious rallying career: a Toyota Celica, in which he won the Group B FIA Middle East Rally Championship in 1986 and 1987, and a Ford Escort, representing the marque with which he secured four further Middle East Rally Championship titles during the 1990s.

Together, the displays will give visitors a rare opportunity to see different chapters of Toyota’s story side by side, from some of its most recognised 4x4s and the new Land Cruiser FJ to rally cars connected with some of the defining moments of Middle East motorsport.

Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Toyota & Lexus UAE, said, “The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is a wonderful showcase for the excitement, skill and adventure of rally raid, and we are delighted to support an event that brings the world’s leading competitors to the UAE.

“As Automotive Partner, Toyota Al-Futtaim is particularly proud to help bring that experience closer to the community. Al Ain provides a very special setting for the opening of this year’s event, and we look forward to welcoming fans and competitors for what promises to be a memorable start to the 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.”