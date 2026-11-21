DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers highlighted the role of Agentic AI in improving operational efficiency, boosting productivity and strengthening corporate competitiveness during its participation in Dubai Future Week, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation from 18 to 21 November. It also showcased how AI-powered design and visual communication tools can create new opportunities for business development, accelerate digital transformation and help companies adopt innovative solutions that support their growth and long-term sustainability.

During a workshop organised by Dubai Chambers as part of Dubai Future Week, the participants were introduced to the services offered by “Chamber AI Hub”, a recently launched platform and the world’s first chamber-led Agentic AI marketplace. It offers companies in Dubai ready-to-use, specialised Agentic AI solutions for a range of administrative and operational tasks with the aim of transforming business models and strengthening the competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector.

Through the platform, Dubai Chambers currently offers 22 specialised AI agents across seven functional areas including Compliance, Procurement, Operations, Finance, Sales, Human Resources, and Logistics, with plans to expand the offering to 100 AI agents. Dubai Chambers members can now choose the AI Agent most relevant to their business needs and subscribe to the available packages with competitive benefits.

Each AI agent on the platform is designed to perform specific tasks, including supplier discovery and evaluation of vendor proposals, monitoring supply chain risks, contract review, matching invoices against purchase orders, generating business proposals, screening resumes, lead scoring, and handling IT help desk requests, among others.

Developed by Dubai Chambers, the platform enables companies to try any AI agent in a sandbox before activating it. Companies also receive complimentary credits to get started, with the option to move to paid packages based on usage. Dashboards provide a clear overview of usage levels and associated costs, while a readiness assessment helps companies determine their preparedness to use these solutions.

The platform also provides visibility into success rates in fulfilling requests submitted to each AI agent. A company admin portal enables company administrators to monitor their teams’ use of AI agents.

As a partner of Dubai Future Week, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, organised a workshop on Canva’s AI-powered design and visual communication services. These services are available through the chamber’s ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce with free access to Canva’s advanced design tools and AI-powered solutions.

The initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of SMEs, strengthen their digital capabilities, and support the growth of Dubai’s business ecosystem.

The free Canva Business subscription is accessible to eligible SMEs and individuals in Dubai. The subscription provides one year of free access to Canva’s advanced tools, enabling users to create a wide range of visual content, including social media designs, presentations, websites and videos.

The platform also offers Brand Kits to support effective team collaboration, as well as AI-powered features that simplify content creation and reduce the need for specialised design expertise. Each company can provide access to up to 50 employees, enabling them to enhance their creative capabilities, improve productivity, and strengthen business competitiveness.