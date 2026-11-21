DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has today announced the 2030 Formula 1 Power Unit technical framework has been unanimously agreed between the FIA, Formula One Management (FOM), the teams and Formula 1 Power Unit manufacturers.

The FIA presented F1 Power Unit regulations for introduction from 2030 with a 2.1 litre turbocharged V8 as the power unit of choice carrying over some geometrical specifics.

The overriding objective is to deliver a power unit which is a lot less complex, lighter and cheaper than the current power units. It will feature limited hybridisation, relevant and sustainable technology with the aim of enhancing attack-oriented racing and a sound which resonates with fans.

Additionally, the plan is to marry the V8 power unit to a chassis which will also be lighter, more agile and placing greater emphasis on driver skill and close racing.

The next step is to present a definitive 2030 Regulatory Framework to the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Shanghai next month.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “This agreement marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of Formula 1. From the outset I have been clear in my ambition to deliver a sport that is more competitive and more exciting for our fans, while remaining at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.

“The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this Championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide. Our vision is clear: lighter, simpler and more affordable cars that put driver skill at the heart of the competition.

“I want to thank all involved for their collaboration. This is an important step forward, and demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to deliver the best possible future for our sport.”

All regulatory changes are subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).