DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The ‘500 Future Minds’ concept, one of the flagship initiatives launched by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) to engage talent and expertise in shaping the emirate’s future, concluded on the final day of Dubai Future Week 2026.

The platform presented key outcomes from discussions involving 500 leaders and professionals across five sectors central to Dubai’s future development: education, frontline medical response, entrepreneurship, economics and finance, and urban planning and architecture.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to placing people at the centre of future planning, drawing on specialised expertise and encouraging proactive thinking to develop practical solutions, strengthen readiness for global transformations and advance sustainable development.

Participants also presented key ideas developed during the working sessions, with a focus on strengthening Dubai’s future readiness and harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to enhance quality of life, improve services and increase the competitiveness of vital sectors.

The ‘500 Future Minds’ concept featured an interactive programme designed to turn long-term visions into actionable ideas and practical initiatives, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a city of the future whose development is shaped through collective participation, setting an example for cities around the world.

The discussions were structured around three questions, guiding participants from imagining the future of their sectors to identifying the challenges ahead and defining the actions needed to achieve their ambitions.

The first question invited participants to envision the future of their respective sectors, considering the transformations that could reshape people's lives and everyday services, and the role each sector could play in advancing Dubai's long-term ambitions.

The second focused on the challenges and barriers that could stand in the way of progress. Drawing on their professional experience, participants identified emerging developments that demand proactive responses to sustain Dubai's leadership and strengthen its readiness for change.

The third examined what it would take to turn these visions into reality, including the collaboration, resources and support required from other sectors and the wider Dubai ecosystem. Discussions explored opportunities for stronger partnerships across organisations and disciplines, the conditions needed to achieve shared objectives and ways to accelerate the implementation of promising ideas.

Throughout the program, representatives of the participating groups shared their ideas and findings, encouraging an exchange of expertise and perspectives across sectors.

The platform culminated in a dedicated session in which participants outlined practical commitments they pledged to deliver over the next 12 months to contribute to shaping Dubai's future. Participants were awarded the title of ‘Dubai Shapers’ in recognition of their contributions to developing ideas and visions for the emirate's future.

The ‘500 Future Minds’ concept brought together 100 teachers, 100 medical first responders, 100 homegrown entrepreneurs, 100 economy and finance professionals, and 100 urban planners, architects and engineers.

By connecting expertise across these five sectors, the initiative reinforced a shared approach to shaping Dubai's future: translating ideas into policies, innovation into practical applications and long-term ambitions into tangible outcomes that enhance quality of life