DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, delivered the opening address at a symposium marking the 50th anniversary of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO Emirates). The event brought together 170 business leaders at Union House at the Etihad Museum in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; along with dignitaries, senior executives, entrepreneurs and members of the YPO community, attended the symposium.

Participants reflected on five decades of entrepreneurship, leadership and achievement that helped shape the UAE’s development and explored the opportunities and emerging trends shaping its future.

“We are honored this morning by the presence of my dear brother, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, one of the great doers of our time,” Sheikh Nahyan said in his opening address. “We in the UAE are proud of his impressive record of achievement in government, in business and in public service, and are grateful for his vision of the role of leadership in shaping the future.

As a true leader, my dear brother Sheikh Ahmed has always been able to recognize and utilize opportunities to make a difference in the world. His support of YPO Emirates reaffirms the fact that able and dedicated people can and do take advantage of the many opportunities for making the world a better place for future generations.”

“It is a pleasure to join you this morning in celebrating fifty years of YPO Emirates,” he said. “It is fitting to have our celebration here at the Etihad Museum.” He recalled that business leaders established YPO Emirates, the organization’s first chapter in the region, just five years after the UAE was founded. “We honor their work here in a place that reminds us how much can be achieved when people commit themselves to a worthy cause and a common purpose.”

Sheikh Nahyan recalled his own early years in the chapter. “I joined YPO Emirates in its early years. I learned a great deal from my fellow members, and I made friendships that have lasted a lifetime. Two of those friends are with us this morning. Hamid Jafar founded this chapter and set a high standard for those who followed. Omar Al-Askari brought that experience to YPO worldwide as its first global president. Back then, when Omar asked for my help in bringing the YPO University to Abu Dhabi, I was glad to help secure the government’s support.

Thank you both for what you have given to this chapter. And thank you to Majid Jafar and the Celebration Committee for bringing together those who built the chapter and those who will carry it forward.”

“We celebrate today in a country that rewards enterprise,” Sheikh Nahyan said. “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our nation has built an economy that is open, diversified, and stable. His Highness has kept the UAE steady through a demanding period in our region. Our institutions held firm, our markets stayed open, and our economy kept moving forward. That steadiness reflects His Highness’s wisdom and resolve, as well as our people’s resilience, cohesion, and confidence.”

“Here in Dubai, we see the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,” he added. “Under his leadership, Dubai has become a city that connects markets, ideas, and people from every part of the world. Many of you built your companies here and have helped extend our country’s ties with the rest of the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan said, “As Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, I see every day that tolerance is more than a moral value. It is a working condition for prosperity. Tolerance helps the UAE attract and keep talent. It lowers the risk investors take when they commit capital here. Above all, it builds trust, and trust enables people from different backgrounds to do business with confidence.”

“YPO Emirates shows all this in practice,” he continued. “The willingness to listen and learn from people of different cultures and backgrounds is one of our country’s strengths. This YPO chapter has put it into practice for fifty years.”

“That habit of learning from one another will serve us all well in the years ahead,” he said. “Technology, and artificial intelligence in particular, is changing how companies compete and how people work. Trade is being reorganized, and partnerships are shifting. In this environment, the UAE intends to lead. We will adopt new technologies with care, invest in our people, and remain open to trade and talent.”

“YPO members have a special role in this work. I ask three things of you,” Sheikh Nahyan said. “First, invest in people as seriously as you invest in technology. Give them the training and the time to judge where these technological tools can improve their work and where experience and human judgment are especially important.”

“Second, prepare the next generation for the responsibilities they will inherit. In this Year of the Family, many of you will be reflecting on what you hope to pass on to your children. For those who lead family enterprises, that includes the example you set in how you treat your employees, honor your commitments, and serve your community. Give younger leaders real responsibility while you are still there to guide them. That kind of important exchange has always been among the most valuable things YPO offers its members.”

“Third, keep the spirit of YPO alive. That means honest interaction with peers. It means leadership that serves society as well as shareholders. As YPO members, you have a significant impact, through your leadership, in determining what the future will be.”

Congratulating the chapter’s members, Sheikh Nahyan said, “Fifty years ago, YPO Emirates had a handful of members. Today it is one of the largest chapters in the world. Congratulations to every member, past and present, on fifty years of service to the business community of the United Arab Emirates.”

“I am honored to be among you this morning,” he concluded. “Thank you for your leadership, your ingenuity, your ideals, and your fortitude. Best wishes for the next fifty years and beyond. And best wishes for a successful and productive symposium. Happy Golden Anniversary!”