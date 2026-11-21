DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Shark Tank Finale took place today at The Pitch, one of the main concepts at Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’. Four finalists pitched live to regional investors, seeking access to capital, new markets and strategic partnerships.

The finale followed three days of showcases and sector semi-finals featuring over 30 startups and research projects, including innovators from the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ initiative. Founders presented solutions to human-centred challenges across six themes, demonstrating how emerging technologies and entrepreneurial thinking can address future priorities.

Day one of Dubai Future Week on 18 November featured showcases under the first two themes: ‘Health span & Preventative Health’, which focused on shifting healthcare from treatment to long-term vitality, and ‘Food & Supply Chain Resilience’, highlighting climate-adapted AgriTech and food security systems.

Two further themes were explored on day two, 19 November: ‘Heat & Climate-Adapted Infrastructure’, where startups presented systems designed to withstand extreme heat and climate shifts, and ‘Resource Systems: Energy & Water’, featuring advanced technologies for capturing, generating and recycling clean energy and water.

Day three, 20 November, featured the two remaining themes: ‘Human Development & Learning’, where innovators explored future-ready approaches to education, talent development and knowledge-building, and ‘Urban Life Systems’, which highlighted the digital and physical networks essential to sustaining future cities, from smart mobility to urban data.

In the finale, four finalists pitched to a panel of “Sharks” from Shark Tank Dubai, including Mohammed Al Zaabi, Founder and CEO of Royal Yachts and CEO of OBK Investment Group; Mona Ataya, Founder of Mumzworld and Co-founder of bayt.com; Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Founder and CEO of MAL; and Abdulla Alashram, CEO of AMA Group.

Drawing on their experience in scaling ventures and leading major regional enterprises, the judges assessed the finalists’ innovations based on commercial viability, scalability and their potential to deliver real-world impact from Dubai to the world.

The Pitch concept gave finalists access to potential equity investment, commercial pilots and accelerator support, helping bridge the gap between promising prototypes and real-world deployment.

Beyond investment opportunities, winners and finalists benefit from in-kind support, including fast-tracked access to the Dubai Founders HQ ecosystem, partner accelerator programs and direct pilot pathways with government and private sector partners.

Organised by DFF from 18 to 21 November at Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Week features a diverse program of activities across eight main concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.