BRUSSELS, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- European Council President António Costa on Saturday proposed a 2028-2034 EU budget 10% smaller than the European Commission’s original plan, a reduction of €204 billion ($224 billion) in current prices.

Costa said the proposal would keep national contributions close to current levels while increasing funding for defense, competitiveness and border management. Average national contributions would rise from 0.80% to 0.82% of member states’ gross national income.

Compared with the 2021-2027 budget, defense funding would rise by 232% and competitiveness funding by 120% in constant prices. Funding for member states to manage migration and control borders would double, while spending on the EU’s role abroad would increase by 23%.

The fund supporting the Common Agricultural Policy and regional cohesion would remain the largest in the budget. Funding for the Horizon Europe research programme would rise by 57% and Erasmus funding by 25%.

The proposal sets a 35% spending target for climate and environmental action across EU programmes and includes funding for affordable housing from the start of the budget cycle.

Costa proposed five new revenue streams tied to large companies’ revenue from digital services, the EU’s carbon border levy, non-recycled electronic waste, tobacco products and the bloc’s Emissions Trading System. Combined with existing sources, they could generate about €60 billion ($66 billion) a year, he said.

“I believe this proposal can bring us closer to a final agreement,” Costa said, adding that he would continue working with EU leaders in the coming week.