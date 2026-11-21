SHARJAH, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its preparations to celebrate the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, the University of Sharjah’s College of Sharia and Islamic Studies organised an academic symposium titled “National Unity: A Shariah Perspective,” under the patronage and in the presence of Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah.

The symposium, held in conjunction with the nation’s celebrations of the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, featured the participation of Maj. Gen. Dr. Mohammed Khamees Al Othmani, Director General of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy; Judge Dr. Salama Rashid Al Ketbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department in the Emirate of Sharjah; Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Haddad, Director of the Fatwa Department at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai; and Prof. Kotb Rissouni, Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies.

The symposium opened with the national anthem and a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. During the opening session, speakers emphasised the central role of the family in safeguarding the nation’s achievements and strengthening its stability. They also highlighted the importance of instilling the values of justice, equality and non-discrimination among all residents of the country, in line with the wise approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the Founding Fathers, and continued by the nation’s wise leadership.

The speakers stressed the need for cooperation between educational institutions and government entities to protect society and urged the public to obtain information from reliable sources and avoid following rumours on social media platforms. They affirmed that obedience to the ruler and unity around the leadership are fundamental principles in Islamic Sharia for achieving security, social cohesion and national unity.

The symposium program included three specialised academic sessions featuring research papers that addressed in-depth Sharia and social themes. The first session, chaired by Prof. Abdulhalim Mansour, discussed the values of benevolence and their role in strengthening belonging and national unity; national unity in light of Islamic jurisprudence and its higher objectives; and human diversity in light of Islamic Shariah and its impact on consolidating security, coexistence and national unity.

The second session, moderated by Prof. Hassan Habshan, focused on the Quranic principles of social cohesion and their impact on unity; applications of the principle of preventing harm and achieving benefit in safeguarding national unity; and the role of tolerance in strengthening national cohesion, with the United Arab Emirates presented as a leading model. The session also discussed the unification of fatwas and sermons as a prominent manifestation of national unity in the country.

The symposium concluded with a third session, chaired by Prof. Mohammed Samaai, which addressed national unity in light of the Quranic concept of civilizational stewardship from a foundational perspective; social values in Islam and their role in supporting national unity; and the values of solidarity and coexistence, as well as the foundations of preserving national unity, through a Shariah and objectives-based study.

The symposium reflects the University of Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening its academic and societal role and presenting contemporary Shariah studies that contribute to promoting national identity and deepening the values of loyalty and belonging, in line with the United Arab Emirates’ ongoing journey of development and prosperity.