DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) to strengthen institutional collaboration in innovation, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and future foresight.

The agreement aims to develop innovative solutions and initiatives that enhance the efficiency of services and institutional operations, while supporting the Dubai Government’s vision of establishing a more innovative and future-ready government model.

The agreement was signed by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation. The partnership reflects both entities’ commitment to expanding collaboration and integrating their expertise and institutional capabilities to develop future-oriented solutions that respond to evolving needs, enhance government efficiency, and support continuous institutional development.

The agreement establishes a framework for exploring, developing, and testing innovative solutions and emerging technologies, designing prototypes, and assessing their technical and operational feasibility. It also covers opportunities to implement pilot projects and joint innovation initiatives, enabling both entities to leverage their specialised expertise and capabilities and translate future-focused ideas into practical, scalable applications.

Areas of cooperation also include exchanging knowledge and expertise in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, exploring opportunities to develop joint initiatives and projects in these fields, and designing and delivering training programmes, workshops, and knowledge-sharing activities.

The partnership further aims to strengthen the institutional and professional capabilities of employees and support educational initiatives and programmes dedicated to developing national talent and competencies.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, affirmed that the agreement represents a continuation of GDRFA Dubai’s approach to anticipating the future and embracing innovation as a fundamental pillar of institutional development. He noted that establishing strategic partnerships with leading future-focused institutions opens new opportunities to advance government services and strengthen their ability to keep pace with rapidly evolving technological developments.

Al Marri said: “Shaping the future is not merely about anticipating change; it is about having the ability to transform change into opportunities and practical solutions that make a tangible difference in people’s lives. At GDRFA Dubai, we are committed to building meaningful partnerships that bring together expertise and capabilities, while supporting the development of more agile, efficient, and proactive government operating models, in line with Dubai’s vision and future aspirations.”

He added: “Our partnership with Dubai Future Foundation represents an important step towards expanding the application of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, strengthening the capabilities of our workforce, and developing innovative solutions that positively impact service quality and customer experience.

Through this collaboration, we look forward to exploring new opportunities for innovation and exchanging knowledge and leading practices, further enhancing our future readiness and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model of government excellence.”

For his part, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasised that the collaboration with GDRFA Dubai highlights the importance of integrating efforts between government entities and institutions specialising in future foresight. Such collaboration contributes to accelerating innovation adoption and developing practical solutions that address future challenges and opportunities.

Belhoul said: “At Dubai Future Foundation, we believe that effective partnerships are essential to transforming innovative ideas into practical applications with sustainable impact.

Our collaboration with GDRFA Dubai creates valuable opportunities to exchange expertise and knowledge, explore new applications of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, and develop innovative models and solutions that enhance government efficiency and strengthen institutional readiness for future developments.”

He added: “Through this agreement, we look forward to strengthening collaboration in capacity building, research, and future foresight, while creating broader opportunities to exchange experiences and specialised expertise. These efforts will contribute to supporting Dubai’s innovation ecosystem and developing government solutions that keep pace with future aspirations.”

The agreement also encompasses cooperation in preparing studies, research, reports, and knowledge-based content related to areas of mutual interest, as well as exchanging future perspectives and insights that support planning and decision-making. In addition, it provides opportunities for reciprocal visits to laboratories, facilities, and specialised centres, alongside participation in relevant conferences, forums, workshops, and knowledge-sharing events.

The agreement further provides for enhanced institutional coordination between the two entities through the appointment of designated representatives to oversee cooperation activities, the potential establishment of joint working groups or committees to monitor agreed initiatives and projects, and regular meetings to explore new opportunities for collaboration and follow up on their implementation.

This partnership reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to expanding its network of collaboration with leading institutions in innovation and future technologies, investing in knowledge and human capital, and adopting approaches that support continuous development. These efforts contribute to enhancing the efficiency of government services and strengthening institutional readiness to meet future requirements.