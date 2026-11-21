DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- How can imagination help us shape the future rather than simply predict it? Can we change the way we think? And how can creative ideas be transformed into tangible projects? These questions were at the heart of a series of cultural talks hosted by the Book Corner at Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) from 18 to 21 November under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’.

Bringing together a distinguished group of authors, thinkers and creative minds, the Book Corner offers a programme of author-led discussions and book signing sessions exploring the intersections of literature, science, design and foresight.

Visitors have the opportunity to engage directly with authors, discover the ideas behind their works and explore different perspectives on the future. The experience highlights the power of reading to challenge assumptions, broaden perspectives and inspire new possibilities.

The Book Corner welcomed researcher and author Florence Gaub, Research Director at NATO Defense College, who discussed her book ‘The Future: A User’s Guide’, which explores how humans imagine, perceive and shape the future, drawing on neuroscience, psychology, philosophy and history.

Gaub challenges the notion that the future is predetermined, arguing that the ability to imagine alternative possibilities is fundamental to human agency. She examines how fear, assumptions and cognitive biases can limit our thinking and how broadening our perspectives can help us navigate uncertainty.

Rather than simply predicting what comes next, the book encourages readers to recognise their ability to influence what the future becomes.

The programme also featured Mike Tonkin, who discussed his book ‘Asking, Looking, Playing, Making’, a storytelling toolkit that guides designers through a tried-and-tested process for transforming architectural ideas into built environments.

Structured around four main sections – asking, looking, playing and making – the book demonstrates how a creative design process can produce buildings deeply rooted in a sense of place, drawing on examples from a range of architectural projects.

The talks continue with behavioural scientist Laura Aymerich-Franch, author of ‘Rebranding’, which explores how consciously changing learned patterns of thinking can help individuals develop healthier and more positive mental habits.

Using the metaphor of a “brainforest”, the book offers practical approaches to cultivating healthier ways of thinking and becoming the person one aspires to be. Its central message is that the way we think is learned and can therefore be reshaped through the brain’s capacity for change.

The Book Corner also hosts Catarina Tully, who presents her book ‘Playing with Time’, exploring how imagining possible futures can help create meaningful change in the present.

Combining foresight, systems thinking and collaborative leadership, the book offers practical guidance for individuals, leaders and communities seeking to build more hopeful futures for current and future generations.

Through these discussions, the Book Corner enriches the cultural dialogue at Dubai Future Week, creating a space where literary, philosophical, scientific and creative perspectives converge.

The talks reinforce a central idea: shaping the future is not solely about advancing technology or developing innovations. It also begins with reading, questioning established assumptions and having the imagination to see life differently.