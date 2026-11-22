ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Festival, being held in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, continued to attract thousands of visitors over the weekend, with lively activity throughout the festival’s grounds and facilities.

Custom Show Night attracted a strong public turnout on Saturday evening, featuring more than 60 modified cars alongside a diverse selection of motorcycles. Fireworks displays were held on Friday and Saturday for the second consecutive week.

Held under the slogan “One Night… All the Excitement”, Custom Show Night transformed the event venue into a gathering place for car and motorcycle enthusiasts. The evening brought together car enthusiasts, families and motorsport fans in one location.

A wide range of sports cars, classic vehicles and modified cars were showcased, distinguished by their unique designs and technical details, reflecting the skills of participants and their passion for vehicle customisation and enhancement. The displays attracted considerable interest from visitors, who were keen to explore the participating vehicles, learn about their specifications and modifications, and take photographs.

The event featured a series of interactive challenges and competitions that added a competitive dimension to the evening. Among the highlights were sim racing competitions, which gave participants the opportunity to experience virtual racing using specialised simulators, cheered on by enthusiastic spectators.

The evening’s programme also included interactive competitions for visitors and participants, motorcycle displays, and a variety of musical performances and entertainment activities. These attractions added diversity to the programme, offering visitors opportunities to participate in challenges and watch the competitions. The event also featured an awards ceremony honouring the winners of the various competitions and challenges, with prizes presented to those securing the top positions, amid enthusiastic engagement from spectators and participants.

Custom Show Night was organised as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s ongoing efforts to diversify its entertainment offerings and attract different segments of the public through activities combining modern hobbies, interactive experiences and live performances, allowing visitors to enjoy a continually evolving programme of events throughout the season.

Meanwhile, thousands of visitors gathered at the Sheikh Zayed Festival to watch fireworks displays that illuminated the skies over Al Wathba on Friday and Saturday evenings at 22:00, marking the second consecutive week of the displays, which have become one of the main highlights of the festival’s weekly entertainment programme.

Visitors enjoyed the displays, which featured colourful lighting formations across the festival sky, creating a festive atmosphere and drawing enthusiastic reactions from families and spectators, many of whom captured the moments and shared footage of the fireworks across social media platforms.

The festival’s grounds and various facilities witnessed lively activity throughout the weekend, as visitors of different age groups arrived to enjoy the diverse shows and attractions, including artistic performances, cultural and heritage activities, and participating pavilions, alongside restaurants and entertainment facilities.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to present a diverse programme with the participation of numerous pavilions, institutions and organisations. This reinforces its role in showcasing Emirati heritage while providing visitors of different nationalities with opportunities to discover diverse cultures and traditions and enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the season.