DUBAI/CAP CANA, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Head of the UAE Government delegation to the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean 2026, witnessed the launch of a series of development initiatives and the signing of Memorandum of Understanding and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening government cooperation, exchanging expertise and building capabilities in artificial intelligence, digital education and tourism.

The announcements included the launch of the ‘One Million AI Coders’ initiative, the Dominican Republic’s Government Accelerators and the ‘Classrooms of Hope’ digital education project, alongside Memorandum of Understanding and partnerships in government knowledge exchange and tourism, including an agreement between the Vice Presidency of El Salvador, through the Higher School of Innovation in Public Administration (ESIAP), and Dapper. These initiatives strengthen the partnership between the UAE and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, translating the Dialogue’s outcomes into practical programmes and projects that deliver lasting development impact.

The UAE Government and the Government of the Dominican Republic launched the One Million AI Coders initiative, developed by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in cooperation with the Dominican Government. The initiative aims to equip one million Dominican citizens with foundational skills in artificial intelligence and prompt engineering.

Luis Abinader and Sheikh Shakhboot witnessed the launch in the presence of José Ignacio Paliza, Minister of the Presidency of the Dominican Republic; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States; Manal bin Salem, Executive Director of the UAE Government Experience Exchange Office; and Saeed Miran, Executive Director at the Government Experience Exchange Office.

The initiative aims to enable participants to use AI tools effectively, enhance productivity and innovation, and accelerate digital transformation across sectors. It also seeks to develop national talent capable of meeting the needs of the digital economy and contributing to sustainable growth.

Luis Abinader and Sheikh Shakhboot also witnessed the announcement of the Dominican Republic’s Government Accelerators. Inspired by and designed around the UAE’s Government Accelerators model, the programme aims to accelerate the implementation of government initiatives and develop solutions to challenges. Its methodology focuses on delivering tangible results, improving services, policies and programmes, strengthening integration and embedding a culture of innovation to enhance government performance and ensure lasting outcomes.

The announcement was attended by Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States; Mayli Díaz, Director of Data; Mar García, Director of Coordination and Monitoring for the Social Pillar in the Government of the Dominican Republic; and Manal bin Salem, Executive Director of the UAE Government Experience Exchange Office.

Luis Abinader and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of a three-year partnership agreement between the DP World Foundation, the Digital School, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic to launch the ‘Classrooms of Hope’ project.

The project targets approximately 60,000 beneficiaries across at least 10 public schools, providing an integrated digital learning environment that ensures continuity of learning and expands access to quality education, particularly during weather-related school closures.

The initiative includes equipping classrooms with digital facilities and technology, providing 400 computers and satellite internet connectivity, and making available Spanish-language digital learning content aligned with the national curriculum for Grades 1 to 12.

It also provides 1,000 teacher training opportunities accredited by Arizona State University to strengthen teachers’ ability to use technology and digital learning tools in education.

The agreement was signed by Luis Miguel De Camps, Minister of Education of the Dominican Republic; Latifa Al Qemzi, Director General of the DP World Foundation; and Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School.

The Vice Presidency of El Salvador, through the Higher School of Innovation in Public Administration (ESIAP), and Dapper signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance digital transformation and modernise public administration through technology, artificial intelligence and data intelligence.

The agreement was signed by Félix Ulloa, Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador and Rector of ESIAP, and Luis Alberto Rodríguez, Founder and CEO of Dapper.

The signing took place in the presence of Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation; Claudia de Larín, Executive Director, Government of the Republic of El Salvador; and Alejandro Gutman, President of the Integration Directorate, Government of the Republic of El Salvador.

The initial focus will be higher education, including tracking scholarships and study programmes, mapping enrolment and coverage, and validating applications. The agreement also provides for cooperation in regulatory transparency, open data and training, supporting stronger institutional transparency and evidence-based decision-making.

Dapper will contribute its data intelligence and AI infrastructure. The agreement has an initial term of two years, with initiatives to be implemented alongside ESIAP, the Integration Directorate and other institutions, guided by principles of transparency, data protection, due diligence and human oversight.

The World Governments Summit Organisation and UN Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, and Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation.

UN Tourism and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation between the two organisations. The agreement was signed by Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, and Noemí Espinoza Madrid, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States.

As part of efforts to strengthen government cooperation and exchange expertise, the UAE Government and the Latin American Centre for Development Administration (CLAD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on government knowledge exchange.

The memorandum was signed by Manal bin Salem, Executive Director of the Government Experience Exchange Office, and Dr. Conrado Ramos, Secretary General of CLAD. It opens new avenues for exchanging experience and expertise in government administration and drawing on successful practices to modernise institutions and government services.

The Global South Network for Government Innovation was established on the sidelines of the Dialogue. The initiative is co-led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Government Experience Exchange Programme, in collaboration with Brazil’s Secretariat for Management and Innovation (SEGES), with the participation of the Dominican Republic, Bermuda and Colombia. The Latin American Centre for Development Administration (CLAD) serves as the regional convenor for Latin America and the Caribbean, facilitating coordination and engagement through its network of 24 member countries.

The announcement brought together Abeer Tahlak, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation; Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of The Digital School; Manal bin Salem, Executive Director of the Government Experience Exchange Office; Armando José Manzueta Peña, Vice Minister of Public Innovation and Digital of the Dominican Republic; Dr. Conrado Ramos, Secretary General of CLAD.

The network brings governments together to exchange expertise, good practices and lessons learned in public sector innovation, and to identify shared priorities across the Global South. It aims to translate knowledge into action through technical cooperation, joint initiatives and collaborative knowledge products that strengthen capabilities and improve public services.

The World Governments Summit Organisation organised the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean in partnership with the Government of the Dominican Republic and the Centre for Public Policy Analysis in Cap Cana on 20th and 21st November. The Dialogue was held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage and in the presence of Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic.

The programme featured 35 sessions and more than 15 high-level meetings and engagements, bringing together over 70 speakers, representatives from more than 30 countries, and over 120 private sector companies and institutions. Sessions focused on six main themes: geoeconomics and strategic investment; tourism, culture and experience economies; international cooperation and regional integration; anticipating the future of governments; logistics and global connectivity; and human capital and the future of work.