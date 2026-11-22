DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen their partnership and achieve shared strategic objectives.

This move forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance institutional cooperation and develop information exchange mechanisms in line with best practices. The MoU underscores the importance of federal and emirate-wide governmental integration, supporting the UAE’s strategic economic direction. It also provides an approach to understanding and proactively addressing risks with the highest levels of efficiency, while maintaining a competitive business environment.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, said, “This next step in cooperation further strengthens the framework for cooperation between the FTA and Dubai Police General Headquarters, in line with the FTA’s plans to maintain a tax environment that encourages compliance in accordance with the highest standards of governance and transparency.

The FTA is committed to strengthening its strategic partnerships with all government and private sector entities, recognising their essential role in maintaining the UAE’s excellence and reinforcing its leadership in the tax sector.”

He added, “With enhanced cooperation, we can see a tangible positive impact on the tax sector by opening new avenues for closer collaboration to strengthen market oversight. This includes using the latest mechanisms to combat tax evasion and prevent the sale, trading or storage of products that violate tax legislation.

“Today’s MoU will also provide additional support for efforts to raise tax awareness among businesses and consumers through jointly organised awareness events. Indeed, such occasions have proven to be highly effective in explaining the rights and obligations of everyone concerned with the tax system and identifying any challenges they face, so these can be addressed promptly.”

For his part, Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Sector Affairs, said that the signing of the MoU reflects Dubai Police General Headquarters’ commitment to expanding cooperation with the Federal Tax Authority in a way that serves the public interest, achieves shared objectives and strengthens integration between the two parties.

He noted that Dubai Police continually seeks new opportunities to coordinate and exchange information and expertise, and to develop institutional capabilities with its strategic partners. He added that Dubai Police attaches great importance to strategic partnerships, considering them a key pillar in advancing police work and enhancing the quality of services provided to the community.

This enhanced cooperation between the FTA and Dubai Police has several key objectives. These include facilitating information exchange between the two parties using the latest technologies, strengthening joint working mechanisms to combat tax evasion and money laundering offences, and reinforcing cooperation in inspections. It also includes joint awareness efforts covering methods used in tax evasion and money laundering, as well as other related harmful practices identified.

The MoU further aims to enhance professional skills, encourage an exchange of expertise, and expand cooperation between the Federal Tax Authority and Dubai Police General Headquarters in training and technical and technological support. Such initiatives include ongoing joint awareness and field campaigns to combat tax evasion, alongside educational and awareness workshops for employees of both entities.