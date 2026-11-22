DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised its fourth quarterly meeting of Business Groups and Business Councils for 2026.

Attended by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, the event which attracted 384 participants, focused on ways to empower the business community and strengthen the private sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economic growth.

The event featured an open dialogue with Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, who highlighted the resilience of Dubai’s economy, its ability to adapt to changing circumstances, and its competitiveness in meeting the evolving needs of the emirate’s business community.

Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said during the open dialogue, “This year tested global trade. Dubai kept trade moving because ports, customs and free zones worked as one system, across sea, air, and land. We moved quickly, and we listened to business. Many of the best solutions came from companies themselves, and Business Groups and Business Councils are our partners in finding them. Dubai's commitment to the business community remains firm. We will continue to invest, to listen and to act, so that companies here have every reason to grow with confidence.”

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, “Effective public-private partnerships are fundamental to strengthening Dubai’s economic competitiveness and achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Business Groups and Business Councils play a vital role in anticipating the needs of economic sectors, identifying opportunities for growth and expansion, and contributing to practical solutions in response to changes in the global economy. Close collaboration between the private sector and government entities is essential to fostering an agile, investment-friendly business environment and developing more effective mechanisms to address the priorities of the business community.”

The event featured an awards ceremony honouring several Business Groups and Business Councils for their outstanding performance and contributions to Dubai’s business community. The awards recognised their efforts to strengthen cooperation between companies, represent business interests, promote constructive dialogue with relevant stakeholders, and enhance the competitiveness of the sectors they represent.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce also honoured several strategic partners in recognition of their continued support and cooperation in empowering the business community and strengthening public-private partnerships. The organisations recognised included the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Dubai Customs, Dubai Municipality, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, DP World, and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers highlighted the latest initiatives and programmes offered by Dubai Chambers to address the evolving needs of the business community and create more opportunities for companies to develop and expand their operations. Discussions also explored ways to strengthen cooperation and collaboration among Business Groups and Business Councils and improve coordination with relevant authorities, enabling them to play a more effective role in representing different economic sectors and supporting business interests.

The meeting also highlighted Dubai Chambers’ two-year Agentic AI initiative, which aims to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI across Dubai’s private sector. Participants were introduced to the recently launched Chamber AI Hub, the world’s first chamber-led Agentic AI marketplace.

The platform currently offers 22 specialised AI agents across a range of business functions, providing companies in Dubai with ready-to-use solutions to streamline administrative and operational processes, improve efficiency, and enhance productivity. The initiative forms part of Dubai Chambers’ wider efforts to support AI adoption and strengthen the competitiveness of the private sector.

The meeting also highlighted Dubai Chambers’ recently launched specialised Agentic AI training programmes, which aim to equip 14,000 companies from Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Business Groups and Business Councils with the knowledge and practical skills needed to adopt Agentic AI technologies and integrate them into their business operations.

Participants were also introduced to Dubai Chambers’ Business in Dubai platform, which provides value-added services to companies seeking to establish or expand their operations in Dubai.

The platform serves as a digital gateway connecting businesses with accredited partners providing a wide range of services and exclusive offers in areas including finance; technology; logistics; marketing and business growth support; and product testing, inspection, and certification. These services are designed to facilitate business operations and strengthen the competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector.

During the first nine months of 2026, Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 60 laws and draft laws in cooperation with Business Groups, with 70 percent of private sector recommendations adopted. This reflects the effectiveness of public-private dialogue and the chamber’s role in representing business interests and contributing to a legislative environment that meets the needs of companies.

By comparison, the chamber reviewed 42 laws and draft laws during the same period in 2025, with an adoption rate of 64 percent.

During the same period, Dubai Chamber of Commerce launched the Dubai Contractors Business Group, the Dubai Construction Technology Business Group, and the Holiday Homes Business Group. It also established the Kenyan Business Council and the Uzbekistan Business Council, and held 226 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils.

The meeting brought together members of Business Groups representing a wide range of economic sectors, alongside Business Councils representing investors of different nationalities. Together, these groups and councils represent a broad cross-section of Dubai’s private sector.

Business Groups and Business Councils play an important role in strengthening communication between the business community and government entities, encouraging public-private partnerships, and supporting the continued development of Dubai’s business environment. Their efforts contribute to the growth and success of companies operating across the city.