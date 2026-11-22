DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that the fourth edition of the Capital Market Summit, to be held in Dubai on 8th and 9th December 2026, reflects the emirate’s commitment to developing resilient and globally connected capital markets and advancing its ambition to rank among the world’s top four global financial centres, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum noted that the Summit serves as a strategic platform bringing together leading financial executives, policymakers and investors from around the world to exchange insights and expertise and strengthen cooperation on the future of global financial markets.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said, “The Summit comes at a time when global financial markets are undergoing rapid transformations that are reshaping the direction of the financial sector and highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts to anticipate future developments and identify priorities, enhancing the readiness of markets to navigate future changes.”

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum added, “Dubai’s capital markets have continued to expand their investor base and strengthen their presence on the global financial stage this year, supported by an integrated financial ecosystem and highly capable, well-prepared institutions that reinforce their ability to navigate different market cycles. Dubai will remain a leading destination for global capital and a hub for growth and investment opportunities.”

Hosted by Dubai Financial Market (DFM) at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, the fourth edition of the Summit will bring together more than 1,500 policymakers, sovereign and institutional investors, issuers, global banks, exchanges and market infrastructure providers from across the region and the world, under the theme “Navigating global shifts, unlocking growth, and future-proofing markets.”

Discussions will span the global investment outlook, the GCC’s growing role in international capital flows, the evolution of public and private markets, the AI investment cycle, and the future of market infrastructure. The Summit is supported by Platinum Sponsors Emirates NBD, Bank of America and HSBC.

The event follows a year of heightened uncertainty for markets globally. In the first nine months of 2026, total traded value on DFM rose 22 per cent year on year to AED162 billion, and the market welcomed 55,460 new investors, 72% of them international, taking its investor base to more than 1.3 million.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Chairman of DFM, said, “Dubai’s continued growth as a global investment hub reflects the cumulative impact of strategic initiatives and reforms implemented across our economy, strengthening our competitiveness, deepening investor confidence and creating new pathways for international businesses to establish, expand and access global markets. Deep, liquid and internationally connected capital markets are a critical pillar of this ambition, enabling companies to access capital, supporting business expansion and attracting greater global investment into Dubai.

Under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, we remain focused on strengthening this integrated ecosystem to position Dubai among the world’s leading global financial centres and a preferred hub for international business and investment. The Capital Market Summit reflects this ambition, bringing together global decision-makers to deepen partnerships, unlock new opportunities and help shape the future of global finance.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “The way capital moves is changing. Investors are re-examining where they allocate and why, companies have more choices in how they fund growth, and technology is changing how markets operate and connect. Our market has stayed open, liquid and accessible through all of it, and that is the foundation this Summit builds on.

We are bringing together the people who make these decisions to examine where capital is moving, what investors and issuers need next, and how markets can keep deepening, innovating and creating new pathways for growth.”

The fourth edition of the Capital Market Summit builds on last year’s edition, which brought together more than 1,500 participants, over 100 speakers and around 200 industry partners.