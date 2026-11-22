SHARJAH, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment partnerships with South Africa.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Bulelani Gratitude Magwanishe, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the UAE. The discussions focused on fostering partnerships between the two countries’ business communities and investors, while broadening coordination between their respective chambers of commerce.

Held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, the meeting explored mechanisms for implementing the memoranda of understanding signed between UAE chambers of commerce and their South African counterparts, with particular emphasis on the UAE–South Africa Business Council. These efforts seek to establish a practical framework for cooperation, set clear channels of engagement between decision-makers and economic sector representatives, and foster trade and investment partnerships that serve the mutual interests of both countries.

Al Owais affirmed UAE Chambers’ commitment to establishing a joint task force as a dedicated platform for direct engagement between the two countries’ business communities. The proposed team would facilitate strategic partnerships with business and investment leaders and promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge, particularly across sectors in which the UAE has developed advanced capabilities, including renewable energy, artificial intelligence applications in government sectors, healthcare, financial services, oil and gas, aviation and hospitality.

The two sides also discussed ways to boost trade flows, enhance the exchange of information on business prospects and investment opportunities, and coordinate and organise joint trade missions. Other areas of potential cooperation included conducting economic studies and research, hosting trade events, exhibitions and specialised forums, and organising panel discussions and training programmes. These initiatives are designed to facilitate stronger engagement between companies and institutions and create new prospects for collaboration.

The meeting also explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, drawing on the UAE’s expertise in developing family-oriented tourism and organising festivals, exhibitions and major events. These efforts would help unlock opportunities for joint investment and support the development of sustainable partnerships in the sector.