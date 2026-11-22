DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, supervised by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has attracted applications from 83 countries, marking an increase of about 240 percent over the fourth cycle. The Innovative Individual Award, which includes the Distinguished Researcher Award and the Youth Award accounted for 38 percent of submissions across the award’s four categories.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, said that the growing interest in the award, with total prizes amounting to US$1 million, reflects global confidence in its ability to turn ambitious ideas and promising approaches into practical, scalable solutions that deliver lasting economic and social value. The award empowers innovators, institutions, companies and research centres worldwide to develop solutions to the global water crisis and supports their growth and expansion.

Al Tayer noted that the high number of entries under the Innovative Individual Award category reflects the award’s success in engaging talent across generations and inspiring lasting, positive impact. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for talent, research, innovation and emerging technologies.

“We have learnt from the school of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that innovation and technological advancement are essential to improving quality of life and creating solutions that ensure a brighter and safer future for present and future generations. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award supports Dubai’s integrated and innovative approach to opening up new horizons in addressing the challenges of water scarcity and improving access to safe water, particularly in communities most in need,” said Al Tayer.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award aims to empower and promote innovations in water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, osmotic and geothermal energy. The award comprises four main categories: the Innovative Projects Award, which includes the Large Projects Award and the Small Projects Award; the Innovative Research and Development Award, which includes the National Institutions Award and the International Institutions Award; the Innovative Individual Award, which includes the Distinguished Researcher Award and the Youth Award; and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award. Over the last four cycles, it has recognised 43 winners from 26 countries.