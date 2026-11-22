ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded on Saturday at Mubadala Arena, with UAE athletes winning two gold medals and one silver in the men's professional black belt finals, marking an unprecedented achievement for the country in the championship's highest competitive divisions.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship witnessed outstanding performances by Emirati athletes against leading international competitors.

Omar Ali Alsuwaidi of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed gold in the 56kg division after defeating Brazil's Josue Braga of Commando Group, while Khaled Mohammed Alshehhi of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured the 62kg title following his victory over Brazil's Andrew Santos of Vision BJJ.

Saeed Alkubaisi of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club added a silver medal in the 85kg division, where Brazil's Jonathan Silva of Abu Dhabi Police Academy claimed gold.

The final day featured 12 championship bouts, comprising seven men's professional black belt finals and five women's brown and black belt finals.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said winning two gold medals and one silver in the professional black belt finals represents a landmark achievement in UAE jiu-jitsu.

He emphasised that the results reflect the success of the long-term approach established by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in investing in people and developing generations capable of competing and excelling internationally.

Al Dhaheri also praised the continued support of the UAE leadership for jiu-jitsu and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing that the achievement demonstrates the success of sustained investment in developing athletes.

He added that the medals confirm the progress of UAE athletes and their ability to compete for world titles against some of the sport's leading professionals.

Alsuwaidi expressed pride in winning the professional black belt gold medal on home soil, describing the title as the most significant achievement of his sporting career.

He dedicated the victory to the UAE leadership in appreciation of its continued support for sport and athletes, as well as to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, chaired by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi.

Alsuwaidi said the achievement would motivate him to continue working hard and representing the UAE at the highest level in international competitions.

For his part, Alshehhi said winning the 62kg gold medal reflected years of training, perseverance and dedication, describing his victory at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship as the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.

He dedicated the achievement to the UAE leadership, the federation, Al Ain Club, his coaches and family, expressing hope that the medal would mark the beginning of further successes.

In the remaining men's professional black belt finals, Brazil's Madson Da Costa of GFTeam claimed gold in the 69kg division, while Germany's Giuliano Spera of PSLPB Cicero Costha secured silver.

American Elijah Dorsey of Lloyd Irvin Martial Arts won gold in the 77kg division, with Brazil's Jefferson Goteu of Commando Group finishing second.

In the 94kg division, Brazil's Fellipe Andrew Silva of ADMA secured gold, while Angola's Telmo Castro of Fight Nation International took silver.

Brazil's Felipe Bezerra of Commando Group claimed the 120kg title, with Germany's Alexander Sak of Abdullaev Team finishing second.

In the women's brown and black belt finals, Brazil's Grasielle Brandao of GFTeam won gold in the 49kg division, while Spain's Carlota Prendes Larios of Circulo de Jiu-Jitsu secured silver.

Brazil's Ariadne De Oliveira of Dento Dojo claimed the 55kg title, with the Philippines' Annie Ramirez of Combat Martial Arts finishing second.

Canada's Lillian Marchand of Feras secured gold in the 62kg division, ahead of Brazil's Maria Luisa Delahaye of GFTeam.

In the 70kg division, Brazil's Livia Barasine of Dream Art claimed gold, while Guatemala's Denise Krahn Fuentes of Hilti BJJ Berlin took silver.

Brazil's Gabrieli Pessanha of Infight Brazil won the women's 95kg title, with compatriot Yara Nascimento of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club finishing second.

In the overall club and academy rankings for the professional divisions, UAE-based Commando Group topped the standings, followed by Kazakhstan Top Team in second place and Russia's Abdullaev Team in third.