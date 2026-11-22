SHARJAH, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, visited House of Wisdom in Sharjah as part of the first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week, reviewing a cultural and interactive programme designed to bring children, families and caregivers together through reading, play and exploration.

The activities encourage families to spend meaningful time together, supporting children's learning and development while strengthening family bonds.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Early Childhood Week runs from 16th to 22nd November under the theme "Every Moment Matters".

Organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with ECA as part of the Year of the Family 2026, the initiative brings together 130 partners offering more than 400 events across the seven emirates.

The nationwide programme targets children from birth to eight years old, their families and caregivers, providing cultural, educational, sporting and community activities alongside experiences that equip parents with practical approaches to supporting early childhood development.

During her visit, Suhail reviewed activities held across Al Rasheed Hall, the Little Reader's Corner and the main atrium at House of Wisdom.

The programme featured the interactive family theatre performance "Just One More Minute", which tells the story of a child asking an adult to spend an additional minute together reading, playing or talking.

The performance reflects the week's theme, highlighting the lasting impact that moments of attention and shared engagement can have on children's lives.

The "Moments of Creativity and Discovery" workshops offered children aged four to eight and their accompanying adults a range of interactive activities, including creating heart-shaped wooden puzzles, collaborative painting, simple scientific experiments and group games helping children identify and express their emotions.

Another activity, "A Memory in a Frame", encouraged families to recall meaningful shared experiences and capture them through drawings that could be framed and kept at home.

At the Little Reader's Corner, House of Wisdom presented "First Beginnings – Babies and Toddlers Garden", designed for children from birth to three years old and their accompanying adults in collaboration with Topsy UAE.

The experience combined shared reading using picture and sensory books, tactile exploration and sponge printing, while encouraging parents and caregivers to interact with young children through conversation, singing and play.

Suhail emphasised that investing in early childhood requires an integrated approach involving families and educational, cultural and community institutions, alongside enriching experiences that develop children's cognitive, social and emotional capabilities.

She highlighted the importance of transforming libraries and cultural spaces into interactive destinations where children and families can learn, explore, create and express themselves together.

The Minister noted that every shared experience contributes to developing children's skills and enriching their knowledge.

She said, "Our partnerships with cultural institutions enable us to reach families in spaces close to their communities and broaden their opportunities to take part in experiences tailored to their children's needs at different stages of development."

Suhail added that Early Childhood Week aims to make shared reading, play and meaningful conversation part of everyday family life, translating the objectives of the Year of the Family into sustainable practices.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom, said Early Childhood Week provides an important opportunity to rediscover the world through children's perspectives and gain a deeper understanding of their curiosity, questions and imagination.

She explained that the early years play a fundamental role in shaping children's relationship with books and knowledge, while developing their ability to explore, express themselves and discover their creativity.

Al Aqroubi said House of Wisdom's participation reflects its cultural mission through a programme combining interactive theatre, creative workshops, sensory experiences and reading sessions.

She added that the activities provide children with opportunities to express themselves and explore their interests, while enabling families to enjoy meaningful cultural experiences together.

Al Aqroubi stressed the importance of making culture an integral part of children's lives from an early age and providing environments that inspire them to discover and develop their abilities and talents.

House of Wisdom concludes its programme on Sunday, 22nd November, with a session titled "Wisdom Talk: Healing Through Reading", organised in collaboration with the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBbY) and presented by Dr. Mona Al Junaibi.

The session, designed for parents and caregivers, explores the role of books and shared reading in supporting children's development and psychological well-being, alongside the use of storytelling to help children understand their feelings and express their experiences.

House of Wisdom's participation reflects Early Childhood Week's efforts to expand the role of libraries and cultural centres in supporting children and families through community-based experiences that parents and caregivers can continue at home.