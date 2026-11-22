DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a sea of more than 310,000 runners this morning as Dubai Run brought together families, friends and runners of all abilities for a vibrant celebration of fitness, unity and togetherness.

As the world's largest free community run and a highlight of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2026, the event celebrated the Challenge's landmark 10th edition.

From the early hours, thousands of participants gathered on Sheikh Zayed Road, transforming one of the city's busiest highways into a shared space for fitness and community.

Families, friends, experienced athletes and first-time runners came together against the backdrop of Dubai's iconic skyline, embracing the spirit of 'What's Your 30x30?' and celebrating the joy of being active together.

A spectacular entertainment programme added to the excitement throughout the morning, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a vibrant celebration of sport, creativity and innovation.

UAE flags adorned the start line ahead of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, while aerial paramotors illuminated the pre-dawn sky.

Adding to the spectacle, Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE’s national aerobatics team, treated participants and spectators to a spectacular aerial display.

Reflecting Dubai’s forward-looking spirit, the Unitree robots joined runners along the route and delighted crowds with entertaining performances, bringing a glimpse of the future to the city’s biggest community run.

Giant LED puppets and warrior drum crews brought the holding areas to life, while UNTOLD DJs and celebrity MCs Kris Fade and Katie Overy kept the atmosphere buzzing at the start and finish lines.

Along both routes, marching bands, stilt walkers and circus performers cheered on participants, while refreshing mist along the 10 km route and colourful mascots at the finish lines added to the festive atmosphere.

Embracing DFC 2026's theme, 'What's Your 30x30?', participants chose between two routes designed for different ages, abilities and fitness levels.

The family-friendly 5 km route took runners along Sheikh Zayed Road and through Downtown Dubai, finishing near Dubai Mall on Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

The 10 km route offered a longer challenge for experienced runners, passing landmarks including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa before finishing at the DIFC Gate Building.

The remarkable sight of hundreds of thousands of runners taking to Dubai's streets further cemented Dubai Run's status as the world's largest free community run.

More than a sporting event, it was a celebration of connection and a shared commitment to healthier, more active lifestyles, reflecting the vision that has driven Dubai Fitness Challenge over the past decade.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, said, “Seeing runners come together on Sheikh Zayed Road and in Downtown Dubai this morning is a powerful reflection of Dubai’s commitment to building a healthier, more active and connected city. The scale of participation demonstrates the important role community sporting events play in making physical activity accessible and encouraging people of different ages and abilities to take part.

“In the UAE’s Year of Family, it was particularly inspiring to see families taking on the Challenge together, from children completing their first 5km to experienced runners pushing their limits. Every participant had their own goal, but they were united by a shared commitment to health and wellbeing. Our ambition is to build on this momentum, encouraging everyone to make physical activity part of their everyday lives, well beyond the 30 days of the Challenge.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added, “As Dubai Fitness Challenge marks its tenth edition, Dubai Run demonstrates how an initiative launched with a simple commitment to daily movement has grown into one of the city's most recognised community experiences. Seeing hundreds of thousands of people take part reflects the enthusiasm for fitness that DFC has helped build across Dubai over the past decade.

“Ten editions of Dubai Fitness Challenge have shown what is possible when an entire city is encouraged to make movement part of everyday life. Dubai Run brings that vision to life on a remarkable scale, creating an experience that is accessible to everyone, whether they are running for the first time or returning year after year. It is this combination of community participation, shared experiences and a commitment to wellbeing that makes Dubai such an exceptional place to live and visit.”

With three flagship events now complete, Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 is gearing up for the finale of its landmark 10th edition.

Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO, will take place on 29th November, bringing thousands of people together for a morning of yoga, wellbeing and connection at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Open to all ages and abilities, the free event will provide a memorable conclusion to 30 days of movement and shared experiences.

As the Challenge enters its final week, three free 30x30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa'a Park, alongside Community Fitness Hubs and thousands of classes and activities across the city, continue to offer people of all ages and fitness levels opportunities to discover their own 30x30.

From fitness classes and team sports to family-friendly activities, everyone is encouraged to keep moving and carry their healthy habits beyond the Challenge.

Dubai Run is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, with Association Partners including AWR Automotive, Commercial Bank of Dubai, D43, DP World, Mai Dubai, Sun and Sand Sports, talabat, Whoop; alongside Official Partners Amazon, Emirates Airline, Fast&Up, P4ML, PUFF and Wasl; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Dubai Event Security Committee, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.