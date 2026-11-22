AJMAN, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the Ajman Franchise Exhibition will launch tomorrow under the theme "Towards Broader Horizons".

Organised by the Ajman Chamber in collaboration with the Emirates Franchise Association, the event will take place from 23rd to 25th November at the headquarters of the Tharaa Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem – Tharaa Hub.

It will feature the participation of 30 brands from 12 countries, representing diverse sectors such as food, health, education, sports, technology, and others.

The exhibition aims to support the expansion and spread of national brands in local, regional, and international markets, attract investments and promising commercial opportunities, and empower entrepreneurs to enter the franchise sector and benefit from successful business models.

This is in addition to building new partnerships between investors and brand owners, exchanging expertise and knowledge, and enhancing awareness of investment opportunities and the requirements for the growth and sustainability of this sector.

This supports the diversification of the national economy and reinforces the Emirate of Ajman's position as an attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship.

The exhibition is accompanied by a diverse program of panel discussions, workshops, and interactive events that address franchise concepts, operational mechanisms, and financing opportunities.

It showcases successful experiences and best practices, alongside the "Franchise Tank" programme to review brands and assess their readiness for growth and expansion, thereby enhancing the knowledge of investors and entrepreneurs and supporting their investment decisions.

The exhibition will welcome visitors from 09:00 to 16:00, 23-25 November, at the headquarters of the Tharaa Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem – Tharaa Hub.