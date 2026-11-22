DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Najat Maalla M'jid, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, was briefed on Dubai Police's efforts to safeguard children's rights, protect them from violence and provide support services to children and their families.

During her visit to Dubai Police General Headquarters, she reviewed the procedures and mechanisms for receiving and handling child protection reports.

She was received by Brigadier Faisal Al Khumairi, Director of the General Department of Human Rights; Brigadier Saeed Rashid Al Heli, Deputy Director of the Department; Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ali Al Matrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department; and several officers and child protection specialists.

Al Khumairi affirmed that Dubai Police places the best interests of children at the heart of its procedures, ensuring their privacy and individual needs are respected from the moment a report is received until all necessary protection measures are completed.

He highlighted Dubai Police's cooperation with relevant partners to strengthen prevention and early intervention, ensuring that children and their families receive appropriate support.

He also emphasised the importance of engagement with international organisations to exchange expertise and develop practices that respond to children's needs while safeguarding their rights and dignity.

During the visit, Dr. M'jid toured the "Child Oasis", a dedicated facility that provides a safe and welcoming environment for children to share their experiences, taking into account their age, privacy and psychological well-being.

She was also briefed on Dubai Police's "Child Protection" service, which enables the public to report suspected child abuse, neglect or situations that place children at risk through the Dubai Police smart application and official website.

Other reporting channels include the Dubai Police Contact Centre on 901 for enquiries and 999 for emergencies.

Dr. M'jid praised Dubai Police's efforts to protect children from violence and facilitate access to protection services for children and their families.

She stressed the importance of ensuring that response procedures address children's needs at every stage, alongside strengthening coordination among relevant authorities to provide timely and appropriate support.