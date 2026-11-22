ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) announced that it processed 384,024 recognition transactions for higher education qualifications issued outside the UAE during the first ten months of 2026, compared with 72,686 transactions during the same period in 2025.

This increase was driven by growing demand, expanded service automation and enhanced digital integration with higher education institutions and government entities.

The Ministry also processed more than 43,600 recognition transactions for qualifications issued within the UAE, compared with 28,650 during the same period last year, bringing the total number of transactions to over 427,000.

This growth reflects a major transformation in the Ministry's qualification recognition services, with 72% of transactions now processed automatically, equivalent to approximately 307,000 transactions from the beginning of the year to the end of October.

Automation has accelerated processing and reduced the procedures and documentation required from applicants, cutting the average service completion time by 50%, from 37 days to 18 days.

The Ministry confirmed that expanding automation has also enabled its teams to devote more time to applications requiring specialist review, improving the accuracy of decisions and the quality of outcomes.

Abdulwahab Abdullah Al Jamhi, Director of the Higher Education Qualifications Recognition Services Department at MoHESR, said that the increase in qualification recognition transactions reflects the Ministry's progress in developing its digital services, expanding automation and strengthening integration with higher education institutions and government entities. These efforts have accelerated transaction processing, improved operational efficiency and enhanced the customer experience.

He said, "We continue to develop our qualification recognition services by expanding digital integration with strategic partners and leveraging advanced technologies and available data to eliminate repetitive procedures and improve the accuracy and speed of transaction processing, in line with the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

"Our aim is to provide simpler, more efficient services that meet customers' needs while strengthening integration between the higher education system and the labour market."

The Ministry has strengthened the digital infrastructure supporting qualification recognition services by developing a structured database covering more than 23,000 universities, higher education institutions, training organisations and institutes worldwide.

The database enables the verification of educational institutions' information and accelerates the assessment of applications.

The Ministry has also completed direct digital integration with 43 higher education institutions across the UAE under its initiative for the automatic recognition of academic and professional qualifications issued by UAE higher education institutions.

Work is under way to connect an additional 23 institutions, while further strengthening digital integration with 15 scholarship providers and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Recognition transactions for qualifications issued by UAE higher education institutions increased by 52.2%, from 28,650 to 43,600 during the same period last year. Meanwhile, the proportion of these transactions processed automatically rose from 9.2% to 29.1%.

As part of its integration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, the Ministry transferred approximately 29,880 records in 2026 to support the creation of jobseeker profiles, resulting in 6,680 new profiles for Emirati graduates on the Nafis programme, while the remaining records were matched with existing profiles to ensure data accuracy and prevent duplication.

The Ministry has developed real-time digital dashboards featuring 37 performance indicators across four key areas. These dashboards enable continuous monitoring of transactions and processing performance, helping teams identify opportunities for improvement and address operational challenges.

The Ministry continues to enhance data-matching tools across systems and improve data quality to increase the accuracy of qualification recognition procedures and facilitate information exchange with entities involved in delivering the service.

These achievements demonstrate the progress made in transforming higher education qualification recognition services through expanded automation and real-time data integration with government entities and higher education institutions.

These efforts are helping eliminate repetitive procedures, improve service efficiency and enhance the customer experience, in line with the UAE's commitment to simplifying government procedures and achieving zero government bureaucracy.