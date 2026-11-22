DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the sports track of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), participants took part in a practical training exercise focused on covering Dubai Run, one of the emirate’s most prominent community sports events.

The assignment was designed to give participants first-hand experience in covering major sports events and developing engaging digital content.

Putting the skills acquired during the first week of the programme into practice, participants used smartphones to capture the atmosphere of the event and produce digital content highlighting the widespread community participation in sport.

Wedad Kahoor, Section Head, Media Talent Development at DPC, said field training is a key component of the programme, reflecting DPC and DSC’s commitment to combining theoretical learning with practical experience.

She added that covering major sports events enables participants to develop their skills in producing engaging content that highlights Dubai’s sports achievements and diverse events, encourages greater community participation in sport and reinforces the emirate’s position as a global sports destination.

Ahead of Dubai Run, participants were divided into teams and assigned specific coverage tasks and editorial angles to capture different aspects of the event. They took photographs, filmed videos, and edited and published content across digital platforms in real time.

The assignment focused on the speed and quality of coverage while allowing participants to apply the storytelling techniques introduced during the training workshops.

Amna Alebri, Project Manager - Media Talent Development at DPC, said the assignment enabled participants to apply their skills in a professional setting and gain first-hand experience of live sports coverage.

She added that the exercise focused on teamwork, identifying relevant editorial angles and producing content that captures the atmosphere of the event and public engagement, while providing an opportunity to assess participants’ performance and identify areas for improvement ahead of future field assignments.

Following the event, participants reviewed the content produced by the teams and discussed key feedback and lessons learned in preparation for the second week of the programme.

The initiative builds on DPC’s ongoing collaboration with DSC to develop a new generation of sports content creators capable of delivering professional and innovative coverage that reflects the diversity of Dubai’s sports sector and brings its stories and achievements to wider local and international audiences.