ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation participated in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, which was held from 19th to 22nd November 2026, with the aim of introducing its humanitarian mission and its efforts in empowering orphans and their families, where it showcased a range of products created by the girls of the foundation.

Their skills and productive capabilities were showcased, reflecting the impact of professional and developmental programs in nurturing their talents and enhancing their economic and social participation.

During its participation, the organisation highlighted the empowerment products made by its members themselves, after they acquired skills and experience through the professional and productive programmes and workshops implemented by the organisation.

These products reflected the level of mastery, craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The girls demonstrated their ability to translate their acquired knowledge and skills into tangible, productive work, thereby boosting their self-confidence and supporting their path towards professional and economic independence.

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, confirmed, "Our participation in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show provided an opportunity to introduce visitors to the Foundation’s experience in empowering orphaned children and their families, which began with its establishment in the emirate of Sharjah in 2002. Through an integrated system of educational, economic, psychological, social, environmental, professional, and health programmes and projects aimed at building capacities, developing skills, and promoting independence, the organisation provides its services to more than 2,700 fatherless children and more than 1,200 families, following an institutional approach focused on investing in their potential and providing opportunities for a more stable future and active participation in society."

Al Suwaidi added, “Our participation in the exhibition was an opportunity to highlight the capabilities and productive skills of our daughters, and to showcase the progress they have made through the professional and developmental programs provided by the Foundation. We are proud to display products that bear their imprint and reflect their creativity and mastery.”As a practical outcome of our efforts in skills development and transforming talents into opportunities for productivity and self-reliance."

She continued, “We believe that empowering our children begins with discovering their abilities and developing their potential, and creating opportunities that help them achieve their ambitions and actively participate in society. From this standpoint, we are keen to attend quality events and exhibitions that allow us to introduce our message.”Highlighting the achievements of our members and strengthening communication with various segments of society will open broader horizons for supporting their journey towards a more independent and stable future."