DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with 20 prominent women leaders from the UAE and around the world during Dubai Future Week 2026, engaging in an open dialogue on the future of culture, science, technology, business and society.

The meeting took place as part of Dubai Future Week, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) over four days at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future.’

The event brought together 10,000 participants, including international experts, innovators and emerging talent, to explore the transformations expected to shape humanity and key sectors in the coming decades.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said, “We remain committed to creating a supportive environment in Dubai that enables talented and accomplished women to thrive, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. His vision places people at the heart of development, recognising that the future is shaped by our collective efforts, diverse perspectives and the ability of new generations to turn their ambitions into achievements with a lasting, positive impact.”

She added, “In Dubai, we believe in investing in women’s potential and empowering them to develop innovative solutions to future challenges. We are committed to strengthening their participation in culture, technology, the creative economy and knowledge-based sectors. Through dialogue and the exchange of experiences, we can create new opportunities for meaningful collaboration among women innovators and changemakers from around the world.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa continued, “Women in the UAE and around the world have demonstrated their ability to lead change and drive innovation, making significant contributions across key sectors and reaffirming their essential role in building more prosperous and sustainable societies.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa concluded, “At its heart, a conversation about the future is a conversation about people and their ability to innovate, imagine and create opportunities. This is why we are committed to providing a space for dialogue and shared reflection on women’s growing role in shaping the changes taking place around the world. Creativity, knowledge and innovation are essential to building a more resilient and sustainable future. Women are vital partners in leading this change and inspiring future generations to help shape what comes next.”

The ‘Women of the Future’ gathering brought together more than 20[SM1.1] influential women leaders and pioneers from culture, the arts, science, technology, entrepreneurship, media and community development. It provided a dedicated space for dialogue to explore women’s role in anticipating future developments and driving positive change across sectors.

Discussions highlighted the importance of exchanging knowledge and experience between established leaders and emerging voices, while strengthening collaboration among women from the UAE, the wider Arab region and around the world.

The dialogue focused on three main themes: women’s contributions to shaping the future through their work and ambitions; the value of exchanging perspectives and expertise across generations and disciplines; and emerging opportunities and challenges requiring greater attention.

Together, these discussions explored ways to strengthen women’s role in driving change and innovation and creating opportunities for future generations.

The gathering featured prominent leaders and influential figures, including Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund; and Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum, Emirati civil aviation pilot.

Other participants included Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Academic Officer at Dubai Health; Hind Abdul Hamied Seddiqi, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Seddiqi Holding; Paula Badosa, Spanish professional tennis player; Keara Sauber, Chief Executive Officer of Incora Health; and Tala Nassouli, Founder and Managing Partner of Verity Ventures, among others.