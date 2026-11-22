ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Meetings of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), along with its committees and forums, continued in Abu Dhabi and will run until Monday, 23rd November, ahead of the group's 43rd Plenary Meeting.

Abu Dhabi will host the plenary from 24th to 26th November, bringing together ministers and heads of delegation from 21 countries to discuss mutual evaluation and follow-up reports, alongside MENAFATF's work plan for 2027.

The week's programme also includes the Second Forum for Research and Development Centres and a high-level roundtable on financial fraud.

The UAE's hosting of these meetings builds on the efforts undertaken during its presidency of MENAFATF in 2026 to strengthen regional cooperation in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

Since Hamid Saif AlZaabi, Secretary-General and Vice-Chair of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering the Financing of Proliferation, assumed the MENAFATF Presidency on 1st January, the UAE has worked closely with the group's Secretariat to advance regional priorities.

These efforts have focused on tailoring technical assistance and training programmes to member countries' needs, supporting preparations for the third round of mutual evaluations and expanding regional and international partnerships.

During the first quarter of 2026, the UAE Presidency hosted a meeting of MENAFATF's Advisory Committee in Abu Dhabi in January to review the work of its working groups and discuss priorities for the year.

The Presidency also explored cooperation with the Emirates Institute of Finance and Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy to train specialists from member countries.

In the same month, MENAFATF participated in the Second Arab Anti-Fraud Conference in Luxor, Egypt, where it presented key financial fraud typologies identified across the region.

In February, the UAE Presidency represented regional countries at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary Meeting in Mexico City.

In March, MENAFATF participated in the Global Fraud Summit in Vienna, discussing with law enforcement authorities and private sector representatives ways to accelerate information sharing and improve the cross-border tracing of fraud proceeds.

During the second quarter, MENAFATF participated for the first time in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington in April.

The meetings provided opportunities to explore cooperation with international financial institutions in strengthening the capabilities of MENAFATF member countries.

On the sidelines, the UAE Presidency participated in the FATF Ministerial Meeting, which called for faster international cooperation in financial investigations and the recovery of criminal proceeds.

Also in April, MENAFATF held discussions with supervisory authorities and private sector representatives in St Petersburg on risks associated with the exploitation of artificial intelligence and virtual assets for financial crime.

In Samarkand, the MENAFATF Secretariat exchanged expertise with the secretariats of counterpart regional bodies on managing mutual evaluations and following up on the implementation of recommendations.

In May, the UAE chaired the 42nd MENAFATF Plenary Meeting in Rabat, Morocco, which addressed regional risks and technical assistance priorities for member countries.

Rabat also hosted the First Forum for Research and Training Centres, examining how relevant authorities could use regional studies to analyse money laundering and terrorist financing risks and develop policies and legislation.

During the same month, MENAFATF and ten of its member countries participated in the Fifth "No Money for Terror" Ministerial Conference in Paris.

The conference examined risks associated with the exploitation of financial innovations and virtual assets for terrorist financing, alongside links between terrorist financing and organised crime.

In June, the UAE Presidency participated in the FATF Plenary in Paris and the inaugural meeting of the Global Strategy Group, which brings together FATF leaders and representatives of regional bodies to coordinate priorities and exchange expertise on implementing international standards.

During the third quarter, MENAFATF organised a training course in Tunis in July, in cooperation with the FATF Training Institute, focusing on the implementation of international standards.

In the same month, a delegation led by AlZaabi visited Damascus, marking MENAFATF's first official visit to Syria since 2010.

The delegation met the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria and several ministers, reviewing Syria's national strategy for combating money laundering and terrorist financing and ongoing preparations for its National Risk Assessment.

Discussions also addressed the role of Syria's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Commission in coordinating national authorities' preparations for the mutual evaluation scheduled for 2027.

In August, the UAE Presidency met a Palestinian delegation headed by Yahya Shunnar, Governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority and Chairman of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Committee.

The delegation presented a national plan developed following updated risk assessments at national and sectoral levels.

Discussions addressed challenges facing Palestinian banks in maintaining correspondent banking relationships and the importance of preserving these connections to facilitate transactions by individuals and businesses through formal banking channels.

In September, a MENAFATF delegation visited Jordan and met Muhannad Shehadeh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, who chaired a meeting at the Prime Ministry to discuss the country's preparations for its mutual evaluation.

Jordanian officials outlined reforms to risk-based supervision and measures to improve the transparency of beneficial ownership information and strengthen information sharing among competent authorities.

The delegation also met Faisal Al-Fayez, President of the Senate, and Mazen Al-Qadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Discussions focused on the role of both chambers in aligning national legislation with international standards and overseeing its implementation, particularly in relation to suspicious transaction reporting and tracing funds and assets linked to financial crime.

In late September, MENAFATF participated for the first time in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi.

During the Congress, the UAE Presidency announced a proposal to launch a regional study examining fraud typologies and the laundering of fraud proceeds.

The proposed study would draw on cases investigated by member countries to identify indicators supporting the early detection of emerging fraud methods and examine challenges associated with freezing and recovering criminal proceeds.

During the fourth quarter, MENAFATF participated for the first time in the International Financial Security Olympiad in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

In early October, AlZaabi met students from member countries participating in the event and honoured outstanding performers.

Meanwhile, the tenth Typologies and Capacity Building Workshop, held in Kuwait, examined practical cases involving fraud detection, parallel financial investigations and the management of seized assets.

In November, AlZaabi, in his capacity as MENAFATF President, participated in a meeting of the MENA Financial Crime Compliance Group in Manama, Bahrain, marking the tenth anniversary of its establishment.

Discussions focused on the role of banks in the early detection of banking and cyber fraud through transaction monitoring, information sharing with competent authorities and managing risks associated with the exploitation of virtual assets for financial crime.

The UAE's MENAFATF Presidency has thus combined direct engagement with member countries, technical assistance, international cooperation and capacity building to strengthen regional efforts against financial crime.

These efforts will inform discussions at the 43rd Plenary Meeting in Abu Dhabi, where member countries will review progress, assess emerging risks and consider priorities for the next phase of regional cooperation.