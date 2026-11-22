ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 4th Emirates International Colorectal Congress concluded in Abu Dhabi on Sunday after three days of scientific sessions bringing together leading international surgeons, medical experts and specialists to discuss the latest developments in robotic-assisted surgery, colorectal cancer treatment, inflammatory bowel diseases and complex surgical procedures.

The scientific sessions explored advances in robotic surgical systems and their role in enhancing surgical precision and supporting complex procedures, alongside the potential of modern technologies to reduce complications, improve treatment outcomes and accelerate patient recovery where clinically appropriate.

Participants also examined recent developments in managing inflammatory bowel diseases, particularly Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

A scientific debate brought together gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons to discuss the optimal timing for transitioning from medical treatment to surgical intervention.

Discussions also addressed advanced approaches to emergency and complex colorectal surgery, including the management of complications associated with diverticular disease.

Experts highlighted the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in making treatment decisions that prioritise patient safety, long-term outcomes and quality of life.

Dr. Sara Al Bastaki, President and Founder of the Emirates Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery and Congress Chair, said the fourth edition provided an important scientific platform for exchanging expertise, reviewing the latest developments in the specialty and transferring knowledge and advanced surgical techniques to medical professionals.

She affirmed the Society's commitment to developing continuing medical education programmes, supporting specialised surgical training and strengthening international scientific partnerships to keep pace with advances in colorectal surgery and improve clinical practices.

The fourth edition also featured an expanded surgical training programme.

On 19th November, Khalifa University hosted an advanced practical workshop for young surgeons, supervised by specialists from the United States and Saudi Arabia, focusing on developing surgical skills and transferring international expertise in colorectal surgery.

The accompanying educational activities will continue on Monday, 23rd November, with a specialised workshop organised in collaboration with the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.

The workshop will address the diagnosis and surgical repair of obstetric anal sphincter injuries associated with vaginal childbirth, aiming to improve postnatal healthcare for women and reduce potential complications.