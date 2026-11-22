AL AIN, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has directed that a grant of AED2.5 million be allocated to purchase a diverse range of publications spanning literature, science, and other fields of knowledge from publishers taking part in Al Ain Book Festival 2026.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the festival runs until 23rd November.

The grant reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to supporting cultural and intellectual activity, advancing the education system, and promoting reading as a cornerstone of human development and the empowerment of future generations.

It will support libraries and educational and cultural institutions across and enrich school libraries with the latest reference materials.

These resources will help encourage creativity and scientific research, while strengthening the education and cultural sectors.

The initiative will also help ensure that students from all backgrounds and at every stage of their education have access to advanced learning resources in an enriching and stimulating educational environment. In addition, the grant will provide support for the UAE publishing industry.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, praised the generous directive from H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

He noted that the initiative reflects the wise leadership’s vision of investing in Abu Dhabi’s people and placing knowledge, culture and education at the heart of the emirate’s long-term development.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said, “A society’s ability to progress is shaped by the knowledge it cultivates, the ideas it nurtures, and the opportunities it creates for future generations. This grant will help strengthen Al Ain’s knowledge ecosystem by ensuring that students, researchers, and the wider community have access to a diverse range of books and up-to-date learning resources. It will also deepen the links between cultural and educational institutions, reinforcing the role of knowledge and education in the emirate’s continued development. The grant will extend access to books and learning resources across Al Ain Region, helping to strengthen the foundations of a knowledge-based society and empower future generations.”

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, for his generous patronage and continued support of Al Ain Book Festival.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim noted that the grant reflects H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed's deep belief in the importance of books and the Arabic language in shaping public awareness and helping build the future.

He praised H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed’s directive to provide libraries and educational institutions across Al Ain Region with the latest publications featured at the festival, further broadening the event’s lasting impact. Its cultural and intellectual influence will continue throughout the year, reaching schools, universities and families, and connecting younger generations with books as a vital source of knowledge and innovation.

The initiative will also support Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s efforts to strengthen the publishing and translation sectors, while giving publishers and authors renewed momentum to continue creating and enriching Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene.

The grant directed by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, will provide valuable support to the UAE publishing industry, helping Emirati writers and publishers continue to grow and develop their work.

It will also open new creative opportunities for students by giving them access to a wider range of learning resources, inspiring a love of reading among younger generations and strengthening their connection with books as a source of knowledge and awareness.

Al Ain Book Festival is a cultural and intellectual platform that goes beyond the traditional role of book events in showcasing literature and creativity. It supports the publishing industry and encourages cultural exchange, while bringing together the richness of human thought and the latest developments in technology, artificial intelligence, and new ways of developing and sharing knowledge.

This role is particularly significant as the festival celebrates Al Ain Region’s designation as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2026, a year the UAE has declared the Year of Family.