DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality organised its Annual Standards and Quality Forum 2026, attended by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, alongside government leaders, experts, specialists and strategic partners.

The forum formed part of the Municipality's efforts to promote a culture of quality and institutional excellence and advance its governance and performance frameworks in line with international best practices.

During the event, Dubai Municipality officially received a world record certificate from Official World Record, recognising it as the organisation with the highest adoption of international best practices and the greatest number of conformity certifications against international standards worldwide.

Nasser Hamad BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the achievement reflects the Municipality's integrated institutional efforts and the dedication of its teams to translating quality and innovation into tangible accomplishments recognised internationally.

He emphasised that Dubai Municipality continues to enhance government efficiency through an integrated framework combining governance, quality, innovation and sustainability, supported by established international standards that contribute to sustainable development.

During the forum, Dubai Municipality also signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Quality Group to strengthen cooperation in quality and institutional excellence, facilitate knowledge exchange and professional expertise, and develop specialised initiatives and programmes.

The partnership aims to enhance institutional capabilities and promote a culture of continuous improvement, innovation and sustainability.

It also reflects a shared commitment to embedding quality and excellence into institutional practices, improving operational performance, enhancing service value and delivering sustainable social, economic and environmental benefits.

Dubai Municipality also achieved a new milestone in 2026 by obtaining nine conformity certifications against international standards across various strategic areas, following independent audits and assessments conducted in accordance with international best practices.

The certifications cover enterprise facilities management, greenhouse gas management, maintenance management, the management of climate change impacts on stormwater drainage and information privacy management.

They also include gender equality and women's empowerment requirements, artificial intelligence management, the application of quality tools in strategic management and institutional development, and anti-fraud management systems.