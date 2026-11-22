ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Middle East and North Africa Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network (MENA-ARIN) concluded its second Annual General Meeting in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, setting out priorities to strengthen regional cooperation in tracing and recovering assets derived from crime.

Held on 21st and 22nd November under the UAE's presidency, the meeting brought together representatives of member countries, observers and international partners.

Participants reviewed the network's achievements since its establishment, including progress in activating cooperation channels among member countries, strengthening direct communication between national contact points and facilitating the exchange of information and expertise in tracing, freezing, seizing, confiscating and recovering criminal assets.

The meeting also discussed developing the network's operational mechanisms, strengthening coordination among national authorities responsible for asset recovery and improving information sharing to achieve more effective outcomes.

The Abu Dhabi meeting adopted recommendations focusing on four main priorities to enhance the network's effectiveness and regional cooperation.

The first calls for greater integration between formal and informal cooperation channels by strengthening coordination between national contact points and competent authorities, including designating a lead liaison officer and standardising procedures for information exchange to improve the quality and speed of responses to international cooperation requests.

The second encourages member countries to establish or designate specialised national asset recovery offices and units, in accordance with their domestic laws and regulations, to strengthen coordination among competent authorities and facilitate engagement with regional and international networks.

The third focuses on improving the quality of cooperation and information-sharing requests through greater awareness of member countries' legal and procedural requirements, alongside exchanging guidelines, standard templates and information on national procedures to reduce incomplete requests and accelerate their processing.

The fourth prioritises the exchange of expertise and practical cooperation among member countries and counterpart networks through training programmes and sharing successful practices in tracing, freezing, confiscating and recovering assets, including virtual assets.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Qatar assumed the presidency of MENA-ARIN from the UAE for 2027, reflecting institutional continuity, the rotation of leadership among member countries and continued efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in asset recovery.

Brigadier General Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Ahmad, Director-General of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, said in the UAE's closing address that the country was honoured to lead the network during 2026.

He highlighted the UAE's cooperation with the Secretariat and member countries in strengthening regional efforts to trace and recover criminal assets, developing information-sharing mechanisms and supporting capacity-building initiatives for national contact points.

Al Ahmad noted that these efforts have contributed to enhancing the capabilities of competent authorities to combat cross-border financial crime.

He stressed that the next phase requires more advanced coordination and joint action, closer integration between cooperation channels and the development of national mechanisms supporting asset recovery to translate existing cooperation into tangible results.

For his part, Fayez Al Baqami, Secretary-General of MENA-ARIN, emphasised that the network serves as a specialised regional platform facilitating direct cooperation among authorities responsible for asset recovery and strengthening the exchange of information and expertise between national contact points.

He noted that this cooperation supports member countries' efforts to trace, identify, freeze, seize, confiscate and recover the proceeds of crime.

Al Baqami affirmed that the Secretariat would continue working with the presidency and member countries to develop cooperation mechanisms, strengthen communication between national contact points and support capacity-building for competent authorities.

He also highlighted the importance of implementing initiatives that improve the network's efficiency and advance its objectives.

The Secretary-General expressed appreciation to the UAE for its leadership of MENA-ARIN in 2026 and its contributions to developing the network's operations and strengthening its regional presence.

He also commended the UAE for hosting the second Annual General Meeting in Abu Dhabi and wished Qatar success during its 2027 presidency, expressing confidence in continued progress towards achieving the network's objectives.