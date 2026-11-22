ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Arabian Horse Auction, organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) at Ajman Stud in the Al Bahia area on Saturday, recorded sales totalling AED10,788,000, with 59 of the 61 horses offered sold.

The results reflect the UAE's growing standing as a leading destination for Arabian horse breeding and trading, alongside the continued efforts of EAHS to strengthen connections among owners and breeders.

AJ Yas achieved the highest price at the auction, selling for AED2 million. The stallion, whose dam is Al Amrya, has recorded distinguished results in several championships.

The auction attracted strong participation from Arabian horse owners and breeders from the UAE and abroad, with 91 bidders registered, including 38 from the UAE and 53 from overseas.

A total of 39 buyers secured horses, comprising 25 from the UAE and 14 from abroad, reflecting growing confidence in the auction at both local and international levels.

Remote bidding through the EAHS mobile application also attracted considerable interest, allowing participants from different countries to compete for horses and expanding the auction's international reach.

The digital platform further strengthened communication among owners and breeders, supporting the development of the Arabian horse sector.