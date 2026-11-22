DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai has strengthened its position as a leading global sports destination, supported by world-class infrastructure, advanced facilities, digital innovation and organisational expertise that attract elite athletes and major international sporting events.

The emirate has evolved beyond hosting competitions to providing an integrated environment for athletes, sports federations and businesses, supporting investment, knowledge exchange and the development of the sports industry.

International sports stars who have chosen Dubai as their base include Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov, Danish badminton champion Viktor Axelsen, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former British boxing champion Amir Khan. Spanish football legend Andrés Iniesta has also moved to Dubai, where he began his coaching career with Gulf United.

Dubai regularly attracts leading international athletes through major events including the World Sports Summit, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai World Cup, DP World Tour Championship, Dubai Rugby Sevens and Dubai Marathon, alongside padel, combat sports, marine sports and cycling competitions.

The emirate's 2026–2027 sports calendar features more than 500 events, including over 80 international championships, organised in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, sporting bodies and the private sector.

Its capacity to host major competitions is underpinned by experienced organisers and modern facilities, including Hamdan Sports Complex, Coca-Cola Arena, Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai Autodrome and leading golf and marine sports venues.

Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with Digital Dubai, has also launched the 2026–2027 sports events calendar through the DubaiNow app, providing schedules, venues and registration information for residents and visitors.

Beyond competition, the sports sector supports tourism, hospitality, transport, media, technology and event management, generating investment opportunities and contributing to economic growth.

Issa Mohammed Sharif Al Marzouqi, Director of the Sports Events Department at Dubai Sports Council, said Dubai's sporting achievements reflected an integrated vision that placed sport at the heart of development and quality of life.

He added that the council was expanding participation through more than 300 community events, in line with the Dubai Sports Strategy 2033.

Simon Corkill, CEO of Falcon and Associates and Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said Dubai's infrastructure and organisational capabilities had strengthened its international standing, with major sporting events delivering wider economic, tourism and media benefits.

Mohammed Hareb, Executive Director of Dubai International Marine Club, said Dubai's extensive experience and qualified organisers had reinforced international confidence in its ability to stage major championships.

He cited the UIM XCAT World Series as an example of the emirate's growing prominence in international marine sports and its commitment to leveraging sport and innovation to support sustainable development and global competitiveness.