LAMIA, Greece, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Areti Patsioura, riding Salamon Ektoras R, won the ninth round of the Emirates International Endurance Village Global Series in the 140km feature race held in Lamia, Greece, on Saturday.

The five-stage race was organised in partnership with Emirates International Endurance Village, EIEV PULSE and the Hellenic Equestrian Federation, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI). Five additional races were held over distances ranging from 100km to 120km.

The 120km international title went to the rider of Zagira, while Savvina Maria Theodorou, riding Azira, won a 100km international race. Another 100km title went to the rider of Hifa following a closely contested race.

The winners were honoured by Mahra Ali Al Shaya, Chargé d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Greece; Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of Marketing and Sponsorship at Emirates International Endurance Village and EIEV PULSE; and the Mayor of Lamia.