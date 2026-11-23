DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage in Dubai presented two research papers on preserving Arabic and Islamic manuscripts and employing modern technologies in their restoration at the 12th International Conference “Nyukshin Readings” in St Petersburg, Russia.

The National Library of Russia hosted the conference on 19th and 20th November under the theme “Preservation and Research of Documents in Libraries, Archives and Museums”. It brought together researchers and specialists from the Russian Federation, including its constituent republics, as well as several other countries.

Dr. Bassam Daghestani, Head of the Conservation, Treatment and Restoration Department at the centre, presented the first paper. It examined specialised scientific methods for restoring leather bindings and protective cases for Arabic-Islamic manuscripts. The paper also highlighted how these bindings and cases safeguard manuscript pages against deterioration and biological damage while preserving the manuscripts’ authenticity and historical identity.

The second paper presented the centre’s innovations in techniques and equipment that support manuscript treatment and restoration, improve the quality and efficiency of conservation work and increase productivity.

The centre’s participation reflects its engagement in international scientific forums and its commitment to exchanging expertise and advancing conservation and restoration practices to safeguard cultural and intellectual heritage for future generations.