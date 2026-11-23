DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Global Village in Dubai is preparing to celebrate the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad with a series of cultural, heritage, shopping and entertainment experiences highlighting the nation’s identity and rich cultural heritage from 1st to 3rd December, including special drone shows on 2nd and 3rd December.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of locally inspired products and creations at the 971 From the Community Pavilion, the UAE Pavilion, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works Pavilion.

The offerings include traditional clothing, handicrafts, perfumes, hospitality essentials and gifts inspired by Emirati heritage.

The celebrations will showcase the creativity of local artisans and entrepreneurs. At the “Emirates Villages” outlet in the 971 From the Community Pavilion, visitors can discover products that combine traditional craftsmanship with local production, including handcrafted palm-frond bags, baskets and accessories, alongside natural dried fruits, artworks and literary creations by Emirati artists and authors.

Participating pavilions will also feature a wide selection of traditional and heritage-inspired clothing, including children’s outfits decorated in the colours of the UAE flag with traditional embroidery, embroidered Emirati dresses, abayas, fabrics, headwear and men’s bishts, reflecting the diversity of Emirati attire and its connection to national and social occasions.

Through these experiences, Global Village aims to showcase various aspects of Emirati heritage, highlight the creativity of local artisans and producers, and provide visitors from diverse cultural backgrounds with opportunities to discover the UAE’s traditions and celebrations associated with Eid Al Etihad.