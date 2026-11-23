LONDON, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bright Start International Conference 2026, held in London, featured the participation of two winners of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning, who presented pioneering educational experiences and projects in play-based learning and children’s language development, in the presence of leading researchers, experts and early childhood education specialists from around the world.

Susan Place Everhart, Chief Executive Officer of Sabre Education, delivered a session titled “Scaling Up High-Quality Play-Based Early Learning in Ghana”, in which she presented the organisation’s experience in working with government entities to improve the quality of kindergarten education through teacher training and capacity building, and the application of play-based teaching practices.

Everhart highlighted the organisation’s efforts to scale up the model, with the aim of supporting 30,000 teachers in public kindergartens and reaching around 1.2 million children annually, with a focus on improving the quality of classroom practices and enhancing children’s learning and development opportunities.

Gillian West, Associate Professor of Language Development and Disorders at University College London (UCL), delivered a session titled “Improving Early Years Language Skills in England: Lessons from Two Research Studies”, in which she discussed the results of the NELI Preschool programme, which aims to support children’s oral language development before they start school.

West presented research evidence drawn from field trials, the first phase of which involved 65 educational settings and more than 1,500 children, followed by a larger-scale study covering more than 300 settings and over 7,000 children, underscoring the importance of harnessing scientific research to develop educational programmes and measure their impact.

The participation of the two winners reflects the role of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning in showcasing outstanding educational initiatives, research and programmes, and providing opportunities to share successful experiences at the international level, thereby promoting evidence-based practices and contributing to improving the quality of early childhood education.

The Award’s team was also present at the conference’s Interactive Learning Arena, where it introduced the Award’s categories, objectives and opportunities to take part in its upcoming cycle, and engaged with institutions, experts and specialists in early childhood.