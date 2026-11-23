SHARJAH, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution Company is presenting 1,664 titles and 8,900 books from 230 participating publishers, at three book fairs taking place in November. The selection spans literature, knowledge, and children's and young adult books, reflecting the diversity of Emirati publishing and its growing presence across Arab cultural markets.

At the Al Ain Book Festival, which runs until 23rd November, the company is presenting 600 titles and 3,000 books from 84 publishers. The participation contributes to a cultural programme celebrating Emirati literature, culture and heritage, while bringing publishers, writers and readers together in an engaging environment that encourages interaction and promotes reading.

At the Kuwait International Book Fair, taking place from 18th to 28th November, Menassah Distribution Company is presenting 644 titles and 3,600 books from 100 publishers. The fair provides an important platform for publishers, writers and readers to discover new publications, exchange expertise, build professional connections and explore opportunities for collaboration across the publishing sector.

The company is also participating in the International Children’s and Young Adults’ Book Fair in Casablanca, taking place from 20th to 29th November, where it is presenting 420 titles and 2,300 books from 46 publishers. The participation broadens access to Emirati books for children and young adults at an event designed to strengthen younger generations’ engagement with reading through books, storytelling, interactive experiences and creative activities.

Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said, “Our participation in Al Ain, Kuwait and Casablanca reflects our vision of distribution as a driving force in bringing Emirati cultural output to wider audiences and connecting publishers with new readers and markets. The value of these events goes beyond making publications available. They give us opportunities to engage directly with readers, understand their interests, build relationships across the publishing industry and explore new avenues for collaboration and growth.

“We are committed to diversifying the platforms through which Emirati books reach audiences, reflecting the breadth of the UAE’s cultural output while responding to the varied interests of readers, including children and young adults. By continuing to strengthen our distribution network, we are creating broader opportunities for Emirati publishers to enter new markets and for their books to build a stronger presence across the Arab cultural landscape.”

These participations form part of Menassah Distribution Company’s wider strategy to strengthen the distribution ecosystem for Emirati books and expand their reach across regional and international markets. By building lasting connections with readers, publishers and cultural institutions, the company continues to support local publishers, broaden their market access and bring the diversity and creativity of Emirati publishing to wider audiences.