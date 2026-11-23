ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has confirmed that the current Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) will remain in place for the next three years. The decision underscores the Chamber’s commitment to ensuring continuity in the Centre’s leadership and building on its progress in developing arbitration and commercial dispute resolution services, strengthening confidence among businesses and investors and supporting Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and standing as an international centre for trade and investment.

The decision, issued under Abu Dhabi Chamber Board Resolution No. 4 of 2026 on 27th October 2026, retains Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, as Chairman of arbitrateAD, with Gary Born as Vice Chairman. The Board also includes Salem Al Darei, Khaled Abdulkarim Al Fahim and Kirsten O’Connell.

The decision comes as the Centre’s caseload grows and its services expand. New arbitration cases increased by 67 percent in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. As of 30th September 2026, the total value of disputes referred to arbitrateAD for administration had surpassed AED1 billion, while the Centre had administered 137 arbitration matters since commencing operations. These figures point to growing demand for institutional arbitration and specialised commercial dispute resolution services.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of arbitrateAD, said an efficient, independent and credible arbitration system is essential to a competitive economy that can attract investment and expand trade partnerships. He said, “As Abu Dhabi’s economy continues to grow and diversify, the ability to resolve commercial disputes through trusted, internationally recognised mechanisms becomes increasingly important.” He added that such mechanisms give businesses and investors the confidence and certainty they need to operate and protect their commercial interests.

He added, “We have made significant progress in establishing the Centre’s institutional foundations and developing its services.” He said the Centre would build on that progress over the next three years by improving and expanding its services and strengthening its engagement with the international arbitration community to meet the needs of businesses and investors and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted global destination for commercial dispute resolution.

The Centre continues to develop its services and institutional framework in response to the changing needs of businesses. Guided by neutrality, independence and transparency, it offers local and international businesses specialised and flexible options for resolving commercial disputes.

In January 2026, the Centre introduced its Adjudicator Appointment Rules and Mediation Rules, complementing the Arbitration Rules adopted when it began operations in February 2024. Together, these frameworks offer parties a choice of arbitration, mediation and adjudicator appointment services, allowing them to select the most appropriate approach based on the nature of the dispute and their needs.

Access to effective dispute resolution mechanisms helps businesses manage commercial disputes efficiently, maintain stable contractual relationships and reduce the risks associated with commercial disputes, particularly as trade and investment grow and cross-border economic partnerships expand.

Established at the initiative of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, arbitrateAD began operations in February 2024 as a dedicated institution for commercial dispute resolution. The Centre continues to develop its capabilities and services in line with international standards and practices, meeting the needs of local and international businesses and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global centre for arbitration and commercial dispute resolution.