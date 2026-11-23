ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Indonesia following a fire that erupted at a factory in Banten province, which resulted in a number of deaths, injuries, and missing people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Republic of Indonesia and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.













WAM/MZ